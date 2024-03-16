“And I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.” Jeremiah 3:15 KJV

God promised to provide pastors who would follow Him, filled with knowledge and understanding. We lean on our pastors to provide the right kind of leadership. However, if they do not obey God, they lead us astray. We must pray for God-honoring pastors nationwide and locally. We need men who will be good examples to bring us God’s wisdom.

A good pastor will pray for their church members. Does your pastor know your name? Does he have a roster before him so as not to leave anyone out? Is the pastor’s family actively participative in his calling? Do the pastor and spouse deliberately, equally, and sincerely connect with all the members? They love their neighbors as themselves and seek to serve others with humility and compassion.

“Be thou diligent to know the state of thy flocks, [and] look well to thy herds.” Proverbs 27:23 KJV

Not every issue is worth a debate. A good pastor must be highly selective and wise in dealing with his parishioners. Sometimes, you can win the battle but lose the war. You have used up so much in winning one issue that you have nothing left to fight on and win the war. That is commonly known as a Pyrrhic victory, meaning victory has inflicted such a devastating toll on the victor that it is equivalent to defeat. There was a cartoon where a pastor was arguing with another person. Jesus snatched the pastor away, saying, “I didn’t call you to argue; I called you to preach.”

A spiritually balanced pastor is optimistic under pressure. They can face challenges and difficulties with joy and faith, trusting that God works for their good and His glory. They do not complain or grumble but give thanks in all circumstances. They have mastered their mouth. They do not use their words to hurt, deceive, or manipulate but to bless, encourage, and enlighten. They speak the truth in love, and avoid gossip, slander, and coarse joking.

“But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.” 1 Timothy 5:8 KJV

Good pastors welcome structures that make them accountable. They do not look for designs that cause a hindrance to their leadership. They expect conflict and criticism, which is present in any family or congregation. They are not conflicted by criticism and handle it well. They value the church’s heritage and consider this before making changes. A patient pastor is a good pastor.

“Put on, therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering;” Colossians 3:12 KJV.

The God-called pastor is a peacemaker. They do not cause or escalate conflicts but try to resolve them constructively and biblically. They are not quarrelsome or divisive but gentle and respectful. They seek to promote harmony and unity among God’s people. They seek God’s guidance and wisdom for their ministry and life.

Of course, no one can achieve these qualities perfectly, but they are goals to pursue and indicators to measure. A spiritually balanced pastor is a blessing to themselves, their church, and their community.

If you have such a pastor, you are very fortunate. You truly have one whom God has called. Count your blessings. Pray for your pastor and his family, and lift him up. Thank God for their leadership and wisdom.

When you pray, thank God for the many dedicated men/women called to spread the Good News. Thank Him for the cohesiveness they lend to the congregation and community. Ask God to guide, direct, and protect them.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.