How do you respond to conflict? Sadly, conflicts in the land we love and call ‘home sweet home’ are rearing their ugly heads from ‘sea to shining sea’! So, how do we respond and reduce conflicts that hamper happiness and bring agony to people wherever they may be?

It is a sure thing we cannot control another person’s response to conflict; we are held accountable only for how we handle it! Many people are filled with unhealthy reactions that lead to lots of conflict in their lives. Some repress conflict by ignoring or pretending it does not exist. Others place blame on people other than themselves by defending the way they’ve acted during a conflict. These negative ways of reacting to conflict are only growing more wild, wicked, and out of control in our world today.

Conflicts come quickly when people are dealing with past hurts that leave them insecure and unable to handle criticism and conflicting remarks or actions. Another ugly head of conflict rises up when people who are perfectionists set such high standards that they cannot accept their own mistakes. Pride plays a pivotal role in conflicts that plague our land. Some people stand in a prideful place with little attempt to admit when they’re wrong or even to ask forgiveness when a conflict arises. When people don’t respond to conflict correctly, troubles brew and growth is limited. Learning to live by way Jesus taught while embracing a forgiving spirit helps calm conflicts and gives people the potential to grow up and plant seeds that Christ sowed. Then, conflict will be done in love with a kind, forgiving spirit sent from our heavenly Father above.

Jesus modeled the right way to handle conflict in Luke 23:34.

When He was accused of something He did not do, unfairly judged of things the Pharisees — at Him — threw, and was crucified even though He was innocent while giving His life for freedom of sins for all of God’s children … including me and you!

Jesus PRAYED, “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.”

He taught us the right way to respond to conflict, criticism, and contrary people not connected to Thee who dwell on stirring strife and conflicts from sea to shining sea. How do we deal with painful words, criticism, accusations, and actions that knock us down and leave us wearing a frown? We rise up in love and reach out to those who cause conflicts and do as Jesus did … we forgive!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.