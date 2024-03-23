Last week I wrote an article entitled, “The Question.” In that article I gave you a question and promised to give you the answer to that question in this week’s article. The question was, ‘Why did Jesus come to earth?’ I asked the same question to many individuals face to face and none were able to give the correct answer.

The entire Bible is about the Kingdom of God. That is the big picture for God. Unfortunately, mankind has gotten so caught up in the details of the trees that it has failed to see the forest. The Old Testament was about a Kingdom of Jews while the New Testament is about a kingdom for all. God said to all mankind in Deuteronomy 10:12, “…What does the Lord thy God require of thee, but to fear the Lord thy God, to walk in all His ways and to love Him, and to serve the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul.” God wants us to do so because as He said in Isaiah 55:9, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.” The most practical way to describe the Kingdom of God is “God’s way of doing things!!!”

One definition of a Kingdom says,, it denotes a region and a people, ruled over by a King. The Jews thought Jesus was only their King. That’s why they nailed to His cross a sign that said, “King of the Jews.” They rejected Him as the Son of God, and a King. They also rejected Him as the Messiah and one who would bring salvation to the world, thus Eternal Life. Jesus was so aware of their rejection, to the point He asked His disciples, “who do people say that I am?” The disciples responded in Matthew 16:14, “Some say you are John the Baptist, some say Elias and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” Then Jesus asked them, “But who do you say that I am?’ Peter responded in Matthew 16:16, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.”At that moment.everything changed. Jesus responded to Peter by saying, “upon this rock I will build my Church.” It was at that moment that the Kingdom of God took on a different form. The Church became the Kingdom of God.

When Jesus began His ministry, He began by saying, “Repent for the Kingdom of God was at hand.” He soon realized that people would not be able to change their way of thinking without being converted or born again. That’s why He told Nicodemus in John 3;3, “Except a man be born again, He cannot see the Kingdom of God.” Our salvation and the cross was a means to an end. Reconciling us back to God was a means to an end .The baptism of the Holy Ghost is a means to an end.: And the end is the establishment of the Kingdom of God on earth

The church is the Kingdom of God. The Church is to do everything God’s Way. As the Kingdom of God, the church is made up of born again individuals who can see and understand the Kingdom. Those of us in the kingdom are right now citizens of heaven and not citizens of this world. That’s why the Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” All that is going on in this world should be of no concern to citizens of the Kingdom. Not even who will be the next President is of no concern to us. For we serve a King who is King of Kings.

What we do on earth, while in these mortal and corruptible bodies, will go a long way in determining our roles in the full manifestation of the Kingdom of God. The gospel of Matthew tells us while we are on earth, if we are faithful over a few things, our King Jesus Christ will make us rulers over much. I Thessalonians 2:12 exhorts all of us to walk worthy of God, who has called us into His Kingdom and glory, Jesus said the Kingdom of God is in us. It is not in a building or some denomination.

Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.