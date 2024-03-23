Have you faced conflicts in your life? It seems that conflicts are on the rise across God’s creation. How we handle outbursts, horrible happenings, being blamed for things we didn’t do shows others our inner strength and WHO we are looking to! Sadly, many people today look to sin and strife which is the devil’s way! When one looks to the evil one with determination not to follow Jesus’ command, hostile living rises in our land. Now is the time for all of God’s children to look to Him for help with conflicts rising all around. If we call out to Christ, repent, seek Him for help, then evil living can become a thought of the past. Forgiving and doing unto others as we would have them do unto us can usher in love and respect for All God’s children that will truly last!

James 1:19 reminds us not to play the blame game. James says: “Be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger.” In other words, we can be calm and confident when dealing with people who start rumors, gossip, disputes, even wars among family and friends. Instead of blaming or blasting them with horrible words and hateful actions, we can follow what Jesus modeled. We can be calm and show a forgiving spirit where anger begged to rear its ugly head.

There are four Christlike comebacks we can use in difficult situations shared in James 1, Luke 12, and Romans 8. As we learn these helpful ways and look to Thee when conflicts strike unexpectedly, our actions and attitudes can help us maintain a quiet spirit pleasing to Thee.

First, we should PRAY and stay closely connected to the Vine. The Lord will help guard our mouths and send the right words to say. We may never agree on who is at fault but when we forgive and move forward in faith…God is well pleased that we kept our cool with discernment keeping us from acting the fool. Power packed PRAYER is a powerful tool.

Second, we are wise to look at the conflict with a divine perspective. The Lord will work every situation for the believer’s benefit and use difficult things we deal with daily to teach us. He desires for us to act honorable even when it hurts so bad. When others see Jesus in us when we are pulled into a conflict, our heavenly Father takes notice of how we respond.

Third, even if you have been hurt deep and wide and on all sides…Jesus taught the importance of a willingness to FORGIVE! Jesus died on the cross to pardon every single one of our sins. So, in turn, we should forgive others even when it takes going out on a limb and seeking help from HIM! If we refuse to give and receive forgiveness, it can stir unhealthy things inside our hearts. Just Do It…FORGIVE deep down in your heart where resentment, burdens, and broken relationships can easily start.

Fourth, we should RESPOND to the conflict or situation if we have done something wrong. Procrastinating will only make things worse and leave us feeling weary inside. We should be quick to say, “I’m sorry” and listen to the other person’s concerns too.

Then, the quiet spirit will work within and peace can come to you!

How do we respond to conflict? Let this be the day we change the ways we deal with difficult, emotional situations that seek to destroy our days! Now more than ever is the time to live peaceably, seek Jesus, share love, forgive others, and PRAY!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.