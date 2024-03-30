By God’s Grace, now is the time for all of God’s children to bear good fruit and stand strong in faith, for any time now – Jesus could return and rapture us Home. Are we prepared, do we believe the Word and wait expectantly, can we honestly say we are bearing good fruit? What does the Bible say about good and bad fruit?

Luke 6: 43-45 “ No good tree bears bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit. Each tree is recognized by its own fruit. People do not pick figs from thorn bushes, or grapes from briers. The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For out of the overflow of his heart his mouth speaks.”

Psalm 1: 1-3 “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers.”

Isaiah 32:17 The fruit of righteousness will be peace; the effect of righteousness will be quietness and confidence forever.”

Matthew 12:33 “Make a tree good and its fruit will be good, or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad, for a tree is recognized by its fruit.”

In Colossians 3 and Galatians 5 we find acts of sinful nature which bring forth BAD FRUIT! Bad fruit comes from: deceit, anger, greed, envy, lust, hatred, idolatry, malice,slander, orgies, witchcraft, jealousy, impurity, evil desires, fits of rage, selfish ambition, filthy language, drunkenness, sexual immorality! Throughout the world, bad fruit seems to be flourishing. Signs of the time are being broadcast throughout the earth with bad fruit overflowing in people’s actions, attitudes, deeds, desires, words, and ways. What are we to do when evil living and leaving God out of places where our forefathers made sure He was included have taken our world by storm? We pray, stand up for what is right and good in God’s sight, and seek to sow wisely fruit of the Spirit that will grow greater and flow freely from sea to shining sea in America, the land we call home sweet home!

Galatians 5: 22-23 This powerful scripture assures all God’s children who sow good fruit that they will be blessed and enjoy bountiful crops of fruit pleasing to Him…our heavenly Father. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law!

Jeremiah 17: 7-8 shares a blessing for good fruit people. “But blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. He will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”

Ephesians 5: 8-11 gives us power packed peace if we are now , in fact, sowing good seeds and bearing good fruit of the Spirit. “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness, and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord. Have nothing to do with the fruitless deed of darkness, but rather expose them.”

By God’s grace, let us sow seeds pleasing to the Lord, love Him first, love others, repent, reach out to help people see that Love in any language — straight from the heart — brings God’s children together – never apart. Then, God will be well pleased with the good fruit coming from our hearts.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.