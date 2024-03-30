We know Easter represents the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but where did the Easter Bunny come from and become a part of Easter? The Scriptures do not mention the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny was created as a folklore figure during the medieval period (1066-1485AD). The Easter Bunny sometimes wore clothes. Originating among German Lutherans, the Easter Bunny (“Easter Hare”) played the role of a judge, evaluating whether Children were good or disobedient during the start of the Easter season. This custom was similar to the “naughty or nice” list made by Santa Claus at Christmas. As part of the Easter Bunny legend, the bunny carried colored eggs in its basket, and sometimes toys, to children’s homes. The custom of the Easter Bunny delivering eggs and toys on Easter morning was similar to Santa Claus bringing children toys on Christmas Eve. In 1682, the tradition of the Easter Bunny was mentioned in Georg Franck von Franckenau’s De ovis Paschalibus (About Easter Eggs). This reference referred to a German practice of an Easter Rabbitt (Hare) bringing eggs for children.

The Rabbitt (Hare) was popular in medieval church art. It was widely believed that the Rabbitt was a hermaphrodite (an organism having both male and female sex organs or other sexual characteristics). This characteristic produced a feeling that the Rabbitt could create without losing virginity, which led to an association with the Virgin Mary. Rabbitts may have also been associated with the Holy Trinity, as in the three Rabbitt motifs (a decorative design or pattern). The Rabbitts were also illuminated in manuscripts and Northern European paintings of the Virgin Mary and Christ-Child.

Eggs have been used as fertility symbols since before the Middle Ages. They became a Christian symbol associated with rebirth as early as the 1st century AD. The egg became associated with Easter in medieval Europe when eating it was prohibited during the fast of the Lent season. A common practice in England then was for children to go from door to door begging for eggs on the Saturday before Lent began. In addition, people handed out eggs as special treats for children before their period of Lent fasting. As a particular dish, eggs would probably have been decorated as part of the Easter celebrations. Many Christians of the Eastern Orthodox Church typically dye their Easter eggs red, the color of the blood, in recognition of the blood shed by Jesus at his crucifixion and for the renewal of life in the spring. Some people also color their eggs green in honor of new foliage emerging from the winter months.

According to some sources, the Easter Bunny arrived in America sometime during the 1700s. The bunny came with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania. Their children constructed nests where the Easter bunny could lay its colored eggs. The custom subsequently spread across America. The Easter bunny’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other candy and gifts. Decorated Easter baskets replaced the historical nests. In addition, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all of his hopping.

The largest Easter egg ever made was over 25 feet high and weighed over 8,000 pounds. It was built out of chocolate and marshmallow and supported by an internal steel frame.

The reason for Christmas is not about Santa Claus, nor is Easter about the Easter Bunny. The celebration of Easter is about the death and resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ, who died for our sins and arose on Easter morning.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.