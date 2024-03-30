In the previous articles, we have established the truth, Jesus came to earth to establish the Kingdom of God. The Kingdom of God can be best described as GOD’S way of doing things. Only born again Believers are able to do all things GOD’S WAY.

Believers in GOD’S Kingdom understand and know the basic spiritual principle of the Kingdom. They understand they are presently citizens of heaven and not earth. They understand, therefore, they are members of the Kingdom and not members of some church. They also understand that within the church is the spiritual form of the Kingdom of God. They understand and know, according to scripture, unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom of God. They understand and know, according to scripture, the Kingdom of God is in you. You can be in Church, but not in the Kingdom.

Jesus explained how the Kingdom began when HE gave the parable of the Sower, recorded in Matthew 13:3-8 and 18-23. The Kingdom of GOD starts with the hearing of the Gospel of the Kingdom. Jesus’ ministry began when he started to preach the gospel of the Kingdom of GOD, as noted in Matthew 4:17 and 4:23. In the parable of the Sower, Jesus is the one planting the seeds. The seed is the Word of God. Some of HIS seed fell by the wayside, some fell on stony ground, some fell among thorns and some fell on good ground.

The Word, (seed) that fell by the wayside represents hearers who hear the word and reject the Word. These are unbelievers

The seed that fell on stony ground represents the hearers of the Word who hear the Word and immediately receive it with joy. They are emotional professed Christians who are not really born again. They have no spiritual root and the moment trials and tribulations come because of the ways of the Kingdom, they are offended and cannot remain steadfast in living the Word.

The seed that fell among thorns represents hearers of the Word, who, for a while understand the Word and attempt to apply it to their individual lives. But their worldliness and love of materialism will choke the Word of the Kingdom to the point they are unfruitful. They, too, are not really born again.

The seed that fell on good ground represents hearers of the Word who are truly born again. They are able to hear, see, receive and apply the Word of the Kingdom to their everyday lives. They are truly born again. As a result, they are able to bear much fruit. They are able to bear fruit such as, holiness, Christian character, good words, winning people to Christ, sharing what they have with others, worship and praise God in spirit and truth. They see themselves as members of GOD’S KINGDOM more than they do as members of a particular church. These are the true disciples of Christ.

The Kingdom of God begins with the preaching and teaching of the Gospel of the Kingdom. Those of you who have ears to hear, may you hear what the Lord is saying!!! And remember, how can they preach or teach, unless they’ve been sent.!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.