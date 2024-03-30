We sometimes use the word “tragic or tragedy” to describe some disastrous event in which innocent people were killed or great harm came that could have easily been prevented. It would seem that the most tragic of all events to take place would be the loss of one’s eternal soul. As Jesus questioned, “What shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36). Yet, in spite of all that God has done, multitudes are still marching toward hell. In the first century, Paul said, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” (II Tim. 3:13). It is extremely unpopular to be a Christian in our era, while the ambassadors of licentiousness prosper on every hand. It takes courage to stand up for Jesus in our wildly extravagant society because so many laugh the Lord to scorn (Mark 5:40). Jesus said that the many would travel the broad easy way that leads to destruction, while it is only the few that will walk the strait and narrow way that leads to life (Matt. 7:13-14). In spite of, God’s marvelous grace (Tit. 2:11), multitudes still march toward hell. In spite of the precious blood of Christ (I Pet. 1:19), the masses march on. In spite of the power of the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:16-17), man clings to that broad easy way. In spite of the concern of genuine Christians, (II Cor. 5:10-11), the multitudes refuse to turn back. God has a perfect plan, capable of saving lost mankind (James 1:21-22), but few are willing to accept it and humbly obey. All are invited (Matt. 11:28; Rev. 22:17), but multitudes rudely reject the Father’s will (John 5:40).

In the day of judgement, which will surely come (Heb. 9:27; Acts 17:30-31), sorrow will flow like a river and anguish will be abounding because golden moments were squandered by indifferent folk who had the opportunity to be redeemed, but chose rather to reject the glad tidings of salvation. So, hopefully we can see just how tragic this is. Why will people continue to shun God’s plan and attempt to direct their own way for eternity? No one actually knows the heart of any other man other than God. Following are a few causes of this tragic occurrence.

Let’s start with those who are simply attempting to guide themselves. Of course, Jeremiah said in the long ago, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). And, Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Prov. 14:12). Often, it is just a matter of ignorance. Ignorance simply means a lack of knowledge. If one does not know the right way, they have a tendence to adopt one of the ways they see and hear from those around them, which may not be the way God has prescribed. The cure for ignorance of God’s will is to study what God has given through inspired men. Paul told Timothy, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). When it comes to what others teach, do as those noble Bereans, and search the scriptures daily, whether those things are so (Acts 17:11).

Of course, procrastination is the culprit in some cases. Some really intend to, but just keep putting it off. There are at least three great dangers of procrastination. First, no one knows just how long they will live. We know not what shall be on the morrow (James 4:14). Secondly, no matter what some man may say, we do not and can not know when the Lord will return (Matt. 24:36). And thirdly, delay can result in the heart becoming too hard to allow obedience to God (Heb. 3:13; I Tim. 4:2).

Needless to say, false teachers may well be one of the greatest deterrents to following the Lord. They can look and sound good, while planting the seeds of eternal destruction deep in your heart. Jesus called them “wolves in sheep’s clothing” (Matt. 7:15). Paul spoke of some who use “good words and fair speeches to deceive the hearts of the simple” (Rom. 16:18) and Peter spoke of those who wrest or twist the scriptures to their own destruction (II Pet. 3:16). Again, the only cure for the teachings of false teachers is to learn the truth from God’s word and then reject the false teachers and their teachings.

Worldliness recruits more for Satan than most of us realize. The Bible warns against the lust of the flesh (I John 2:15-17). Yet, many are like Demas who forsook Paul because of a “love for this world” (II Tim. 4:10). All the material things of this world are only temporal (II Cor. 4:18). “We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (I Tim. 6:7).

