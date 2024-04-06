“So be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid, and do not panic before them. For the Lord, your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you.” Deuteronomy 31:6 NLT.

Aware that he was soon to die, Moses addressed the people, preparing them for his departure. He wanted them to depend on God for spiritual growth, not necessarily on their leaders. God is our refuge, not money, position, or popularity. No storm will take us out if we seek the Lord and lean on him when the way gets shaky. From the scripture, we read that Moses was as healthy as when he was younger, but God said it was time for his departing; God’s promises are true!

After serving many years as Moses’ apprentice, Joshua was appointed to take the lead. Can you imagine being selected as a successor to someone as great as Moses? The Israelites were given a new leader – a new day. Each morning, when I awaken, I am faced with a new day, a fresh, clean page to begin to write my story. The entries there are up to me.

“ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me.’ ” Jeremiah 29:11-13 NLT.

Doesn’t your pulse quicken and your face flush when exposed to an exciting new idea? Sitting still and remaining calm when you are being stirred to take a giant step is difficult. I don’t know the Lord’s plans for me, but I want to be ready and poised for action. I want to be listening to His instructions.

I am utterly shocked by the audacity of today’s society in how they have so willfully and wantonly turned their backs on God. Does it frighten you as it does me? What will 2024 bring? I know every action I make impacts someone other than me. I know God does have a plan for me and is there with open arms to catch me if I fall. Can I stand firm and courageous? My faith tests have not been of a life-threatening caliber; I have not been in physical harm’s way. However, there is little Satan’s, just over my shoulder, enticing, menacing me. I must stay alert and focused. I must read my Bible, study the Word of God more, pray more, and commit even more to the glory of His Kingdom.

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.” Isaiah 43:18-19 NIV. The Israelites cried out to God, who heard and delivered them. A new departure would take place through a new desert. The past miracles were nothing compared to what God would do for his people in the future.

To quote Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day; you shall begin it well and serenely.”

Just like a blank page, a new day holds infinite possibilities and potential. I can fill it with joy, laughter, and love or let negativity and stress take over. The choice is mine. A new day is a gift from God, so I will embrace it with a positive attitude, an open mind, and a grateful heart.

I look forward to each new day waiting to be filled with experiences, emotions, and memories, embracing the present moment with open arms.

“The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me; your love, O Lord, endures forever – do not abandon the works of your hands. Psalm 138:8 NIV.

I see myself as part of God’s plans, and I want Him included in my every thought and action; I want Him to lead the way. I trust in his love and know He will never abandon me. What does my heart (spiritual) reveal about me? I pray it represents a life centered on Christ with a commitment to help others.

I must ask my Lord to examine my heart, healing any areas that are not pleasing to Him, and keep me attuned to His Word. Further, I must ask for Him to make me sensitive to the needs of others and to guide my steps in the narrow way.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.