This story stirred on a Sunday after church with me eating lunch alone in our sunroom, surrounded by Bible, books, and a computer with hope to use my time wisely and get my writing for The SI done. Readling, writing, and studying the Word are a few of my favorite things. Finding time to do these things can be challenging. Keeping a journal, pen, Bible, and books at my beckon call enable me to read and write stories just about anywhere I go — especially places where waiting creeps like a snail… slow, slow, SLOW!

Making the most of one’s time is a lesson my mother taught by example. Wasted days and wasted nights can leave us wishing and hoping and thinking and praying not to be late getting our work done. Reading and writing in small segments of time give greater appreciation for days and nights when no deadlines or obligations ‘take me away’ from finishing a few of my favorite things.

Finishing my lunch while watching squirrels play tag in my backyard, “You’re Late Again, Lord’’, a book that inspired this story, beckoned me to browse through the dog eared pages. This book was a wedding gift James and I enjoyed reading while resting on our daybed. The memory of opening the small package with our families gathered around on our wedding night widens my smile eight years later on a lonely Sunday afternoon. Our children and grandchildren roared with laughter as James held up the book titled: You’re Late Again, Lord! They all agreed that little book was meant for me. We kept it by our daybed and read it on Saturday mornings while drinking coffee. James loved hearing me read while reminding me to take the lesson to heart …”Be on time”!

My sweet husband was always ‘on time’ and worked hard teaching me to value time in our almost two years together! Never meaning to worry James , I would be dressed in a flash and ready to go before he was. Yet, I would busy myself doing one last task before we left home — which usually made us late. Does anyone reading this story relate? Oh, I get so much done in those few extra minutes but am determined ‘in this season of my life’ to get where I am going ‘on time’! Then, people cannot say, “ you’re late again, Becky”!

Once, James and I arrived at Wayne and Lesa Moore’s barn picnic as the last guest left. James ate in his truck shaking his head while watching me humbly apologize for being late and gratitude for being invited. Lesa graciously gave us two ‘to go’ plates loaded with good food.

Wayne joked about our late arrival and told James he was a good man for putting up with me. James and I left with regrets for missing a great gathering and rewards of a good meal enjoyed together by candlelight at home. James and I turned a bad situation into a blessing and precious memory that makes my heart smile while remembering ‘when’ and thanking “HIM”! Our heavenly Father is never late as He giveth and taketh away; unwavering faith keeps us pressing forth in time until He calls us Home one day.

Ten years after opening our wedding gift together, I re-read chapters with tears I can’t hide and without James by my side! A renewed reverence and respect for God’s perfect timing — in all things — shines through, even when we wonder why things happen as they do! In His time, God will clearly reveal answers to the ‘whys’ and ‘why nots’ that make us late and keep us living in the past with bitterness blocking blessings meant to last.

Letting go and getting in gear with God at the wheel is wonderful…even when we think He is late … again! In His perfect timing, life here will one day end! If we have repented of our sins, accepted Jesus into our hearts, and lived closely connected to Him, we will never worry about being late again as our forever and ever in Heaven begins.

Going forth in faith, one day my (your) last chapter will be written, and He will take us Home in His perfect timing. God will not be late. Let us be prepared for this very important date!

