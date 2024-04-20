Three years ago, my daughter, her husband, and their daughter visited with us during Christmas. Everything went smoothly until the morning of Christmas Eve when my son-in-law complained about not feeling well. Well, things went downhill from there; he got progressively worse and was taken to the emergency department, where it was confirmed he was experiencing appendicitis. He underwent an uneventful emergency surgery and was discharged around midnight on Christmas Eve.

Around Dec. 20 of this past year, I developed some difficulty in speaking that resulted in slurred speech and also an unsteady ambulatory gait. I felt urgent to ask for the Lord’s intervention with this event. I was immediately drawn to the Scripture my daughter chose for her Celebration of Life 12 years ago.

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31 NIV.

Hoping in the Lord is expecting His promise of strength to help us rise above life’s distractions and difficulties. It also means trusting in God. Unquestioning allows us to be prepared when He speaks to us. Then, we will be patient when he asks us to wait and expect him to fulfill the promises found in His Word. I felt great calm as I prayed to God through His Son Jesus. It was as though He was telling me not to worry or be anxious about my situation.

As Christians, we are taught to rely on the power of God to get us through life’s difficulties, such as job loss, death of a loved one, divorce, persecution, or debilitating illness. “Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles and the judgments he pronounced.” Psalm 105:4-5 NIV.

Sometimes, God may seem far away, but He rewards those who sincerely look for Him. “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8 NIV.

Jesus tells us (as recorded by Matthew) to persist in pursuing God. Don’t be half-hearted or give up after a few attempts. Finding and knowing God takes faith, focus, and follow-through. Don’t give up on your efforts to search for Him. Ask Him for more knowledge, understanding, patience, wisdom, and love. He will give them to you! His strength is more than enough for our needs.

Prayer is imperative in our walk with God. We communicate to Him through our thoughts and prayers while He communicates with us through His Word. Jesus gave us the model prayer: “Our Father, which art in heaven, Hallowed by thy name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.” Matthew 6:9-13 KJV.

The Lord’s Prayer is frequently used during Protestant religious services as it is a pattern for our prayers. We should praise God (Hallowed be thy name), pray for His work in the world (Thy will be done in earth), pray for our daily needs (Give us this day our daily bread), and pray for His help in our everyday needs (forgive us our sins and protect us from temptations and evil).

Recall “the thorn in my side” that Paul referred to. “Three times, I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ “ 2 Corinthians 12:8-9 NIV.

Paul did not tell us what that “thorn” was, but we know it was chronic and debilitating. It kept Paul humble, reminding him of his need to stay in continuous contact with God. God did not remove Paul’s physical issue, but He did promise to demonstrate His power in Paul. Seeing God’s power in weak people should give us hope and courage.

Our weaknesses keep us humble, seeking God always for guidance and strength. That helps us develop Christian character and deepens our worship because we affirm God’s strength when we admit our weakness. We must continue our prayer walk with our Savior, as each day will bring new challenges. Rely on the strength of the Lord and always praise His Name!

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 NIV

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.