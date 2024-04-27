Let’s get real. What are we doing?

We are children of God. He provides for us! He protects us! He heals our bodies when we get sick! He gives us peace in the midst of all the storms of life! He protects us from all danger and harm! He gives us everything that we need! And He does much more because all power and authority is in His hand!!!.

What are we doing when we see so much hate and division? Hate is around every corner, street, community, state and nation. The hate we see now has never been seen before. Everybody is divided. Families, churches organizations, communities, political leaders and yes, even children. Without unity there is chaos.

What are we doing when we see things we have never seen before. Just the other day, Iran attacked Israel for the first time ever. Then Israel counter attacked Iran, for the first time ever. This week, for the first time ever, a former U.S. President is on trial charged with criminal acts. Just last month, the celebration of Easter had to be shared with the celebration of a small group that denies God as God.

What are we doing when we know our paychecks don’t go as far as they used to go? For some families, going to the grocery store is like putting together a puzzle. For some families, it is hard to supply to their children all that they need. The most commonly used phrase by many is, “everything is high.”

What are we doing, when we know our children are growing up in a world that is totally different from the world we grew up in. Social media has gained control, trying to figure out who or what you want to be is more important than just being who God made you. Instead of enjoying going to church with mom and day. our children enjoy staying home more, while mom and leave the house.

What are we doing when we believe our church is the best church? Our pastor is the best Pastor, our choir sings better than anyone else. God is blessing me and not you. His word is only given at my Church. I give, support, work and bless only the ones at my church.

What are we doing, when everything around us is falling apart?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.