“A man’s got to know his own limitations” is a line by Clint Eastwood in one of his Dirty Harry movies. It really is a true and good point, one which we need to pay heed to. Let’s face it, as humans, we have limitations. There is no telling how many children have gotten hurt over the years trying to fly like superman or other such impossible feats. We grow, learning our limitations as we go, hopefully doing as little damage to ourselves as possible. We can’t fly, we can’t breath under water, we can’t out run a train, we have limitations. It will certainly do us well to know our own limitations. There is one realm of life in which this is of greatest importance, the spiritual realm.

We need to first come to grips with the fact that we do not have the authority nor the ability to guide our spiritual lives. The prophet Jeremiah stated in the long ago, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). Solomon, the wisest of all men, said, “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Provb. 14:12). The apostle Paul warned, “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Rom. 12:3). Paul showed the foolishness of using self as a measuring stick when he said, “For we dare not make ourselves of the number, or compare ourselves with some that commend themselves: but they measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise” ( Cor. 10:12).

It is God that has laid out the perimeter of right and wrong in the spiritual realm. As the creator of the heavens and the earth and all things therein, including man, it is God that has both the authority and the power to do so. Some have accused those who stand firmly upon what God has said as being narrow-minded. Perimeters always limit where people can go and what they can do. However, it is not he who stands firm to the word that is narrow-minded, but God who drew the lines. Jesus recognized the restrictive nature of God’s word when He said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). God’s limitations have been fixed and it us up to man to stay within the bounds of what God has said, “For ever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalm 119:89). If God said it, that settles it. Such being the case, we can apply that recognition of our limitations to all areas of Christianity. Granted, we have the ability to go outside the perimeter set by God for we have free will, but to do so will result in the loss of our soul. Consider just a few limitations just to get us started.

We are limited in where we go to find our instructions. Christianity is limited to the gospel of Jesus Christ (Rom. 1:16-17; Heb. 1:1-2; 5:8-9). As noted, we can’t decide for ourselves and neither can we go to any man or group of men as our source of information. There is not a single human or group of humans on earth that has the authority or the power to change that word that is settled in heaven (Gal. 1:8-9; II John 9-11).

We are limited in reference to the church. Jesus promised to build His church (Matt. 16:18). It is not a building, nor a denomination, but a spiritual kingdom made up of all those who obey the gospel of Christ (John 18:36; Luke 17:20-21; Acts 2:47). Christ is the head, it is called the body of Christ (Eph. 1:22-23) and He is it’s savior (Eph. 5:23). No need to even discuss other churches with other heads and doctrines, the line has been drawn.

Within that one church that Jesus built, the limitations have already been drawn in heaven concerning what one has to do to be save, thus becoming a member of that church. Obedience to the first principles results in one being one of God’s children, and being citizens in His spiritual kingdom, the church (Acts 2:38, 41, 47; I Cor. 12:13, 18).

We are limited in our lives among men, that we be not conformed to this world: but transformed by the renewing of our mind, that we may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God (Rom. 12:2).

Friends, we cannot just waltz across the lines that God has drawn and practice Christianity in the way that makes us feel good and that suits our ways of life. God’s way is a narrow way, but God’s way is the only one that ends with a home in heaven.

