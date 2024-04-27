RALEIGH, NC — Floria Oates-Williams, a community liaison with the Rural Partners Network (RPN) from Clinton, recently graduated from the NC Rural Center’s Homegrown Leaders program, a three-day regional leadership and community economic development program that develops and supports highly motivated leaders committed to regional collaboration.

“I’m always excited to participate in intense training like this. I am sure it will help me to better serve members in the rural communities that are part of RPN,” Floria said.

The Rural Partners Network (RPN) is a Biden/Harris administration initiative that seeks to take an all-of-government approach to help rural communities find resources and funding to create jobs, build infrastructure, and support long-term economic stability on their own terms. You can learn more about RPN at rural.gov. Floria’s assigned communities are in Bladen, Robeson, Columbus, and in Randolph County Glow House Society.

The training held in Pembroke from April 16-18 attracted existing and emerging leaders from a 10-county region, including Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland counties.

Graduation certificates were presented to the program’s 29 participants upon completion of the training.

“Through Homegrown Leaders, we equip and empower rural leaders to have a greater impact on regional economic development, ” said Olaunda Green, director of leadership training. “Their vision, determination, and deep-rooted connection to their communities inspire them to help shape the future of their regions and the next generation of rural leaders.”

Class participants included local government and health professionals, educators, and civic and nonprofit leaders.

“Leadership development is at the core of the Rural Center’s work, and now more than ever it is important that our leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to foster growth and innovation,” said Rural Center President Patrick Woodie. “We’re excited to see the impact our Homegrown Leaders graduates will have in their communities and regions to create a thriving future for generations of residents.”