Did you know that Psalm 118:8 is the central verse of the entire Bible? This verse conveys a critical message: “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.” (KJV). We don’t think twice about jumping in our vehicle and driving to our destination. Airports are filled with folks boarding flights to other parts of the world. All of this requires a tremendous amount of trust. If I am willing to trust a car or plane to get me to my destination, am I willing to trust God to guide me here on earth and to my eternal destination?

The NIV translates to “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” There are some differences between the words trust and refuge. Trust is to place confidence in, rely on, and confide in, while refuge is to return to a place of shelter and protection. While thinking of trust in the Lord, I prefer the word refuge.

That one Bible verse reminds us that God is the ultimate source of protection and security and that we should place our trust in Him rather than in people or things. People are fallible and can let us down, but God is always faithful and trustworthy. Knowing that He is with us and will never forsake us is comforting and strengthens us.

Not unlike David, we all have times of despair. “I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and hear and put their trust in the Lord. Blessed is the man who makes the Lord his trust, who does not look to the proud, to those who turn aside to false gods.”

Patiently waiting is difficult as most of us want instant gratification. But look at the benefits David received for his patience: God lifted him out of his despair, set his feet on a rock, gave him a firm place to stand, and put a new song of praise in his heart. We, too, can receive these benefits – If we wait upon the Lord.

I love the old hymns, which we rarely sing anymore, and I have many favorites. Trust and Obey is at the top of the list, and the lyrics go like this: “When we walk with the Lord in the light of his word, what a glory he sheds on our way! While we do his good will, he abides with us still and with all who will trust and obey. Not a burden we bear, not a sorrow we share, but out toil he doth richly repay; not a grief or a loss, not a frown or a cross, but is blest if we trust and obey. But we never can prove the delights of his love until all on the altar we lay; for the favor he shows, for the joy he bestows, are for them who will trust and obey. Then in fellowship sweet we will sit at his feet, or we’ll walk by his side in the way; what he says we will do where he sends we will go; never fear, only trust and obey. Trust and obey, for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus but to trust and obey.”

John Henry Sammis wrote the chorus line first. “He who deals wisely and heeds [God’s] word and counsel shall find good and whoever leans on, trusts in, and is confident in the Lord – happy, blessed, and fortunate is he.” Proverbs 16:20 AMP. We show our trust by walking with God according to His Word and total commitment to His will. This hymn is one of encouragement, commitment, and dedication.

Danial Towner, the composer of the tune, told of the origins of this gospel hymn, and I am paraphrasing. One night, during a Dwight L. Moody meeting, a young man (John Henry Sammis) rose and gave this

testimony – I am not quite sure – but I am going to trust, and I am going to obey. Thus, the hymn was born.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV. When we face decisions, large or small, we must seek God’s counsel. That does not mean we should not omit careful thinking or belittle our ability to reason, but we should not trust our own ideas to the exclusion of all others. We must not “be wise in our own eyes” but always be willing to listen to and be corrected by God’s Word.

Stay in communication with our Father. Read His Word, the Holy Bible. Take all things to Him in prayer. Listen to His guidance. “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.” Psalm 37:5 KJV.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13 NIV.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.