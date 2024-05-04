The Bible is the uncompromised word of God. Christianity is the belief that His Son, Jesus Christ, is the only way to Heaven. Christianity is the religion based on the person and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, or its beliefs and practices:

1 Corinthians 14:33 KJV: “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.”

John 14:6 (KJV):” Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

2 Timothy 3:16-17 (KJV): “ All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”

As a nearly lifelong law enforcement officer, I took oaths to enforce and obey the laws of the land found in man’s law books. Each law had elements to be used in their enforcement for all laws. Each element of the crime must be proved to convict the accused. Why are God’s laws in the Bible compromised?

Years ago, a deacon in a church I attended tried to convince others that God’s word in the Bible was meant for that period.

Malachi 3:6 (KJV) “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.”

We know that God is not the author of confusion, and it is not the will of God for his creations to be confused. The Bible is clear, so what is known about the divided Christian denominations?

Christianity is composed of six main groups. These groups are the Church of the East, Oriental Orthodoxy, Eastern Orthodoxy, Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, and Restorationism. Each of these main groups has many denominations within them. Protestantism, for example, includes the Lutheran, Methodist, Baptist, and Presbyterian churches. Included in the Catholic Church are the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches.

Where do all of these Christian Denominations start, and why?

2 Peter 1:20 (KJV)” Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the Scripture is of any private interpretation.”

The United States is one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world. Approximately 75 percent of all Americans identify themselves as Christians. Most Christian Americans are members of a mainline denomination or the Roman Catholic Church.

Christian denominations can be further divided into fundamentalist or conservative, mainline, and liberal groups.

Fundamentalist, Conservative, and Evangelical Christians believe that salvation is a gift from God. Salvation is received by repentance, asking for forgiveness of sin, and trusting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and hell is real for those who do not repent and accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. Christianity is a personal and living relationship with Jesus. They believe the Bible is God’s inspired word and the basis of all truth. Christians, however, vary in their emphasis on their good works and the effect of their good works in evaluating their eternal destination.

Liberal Christians generally agree with mainline Christians; however, they tend to accept other beliefs and faiths. They interpret hell symbolically and not as an actual place. Liberal Christians do not believe a loving God would create a place of eternal torment for unredeemed humans. Some liberal theologians have abandoned or completely reinterpreted any traditional Christian beliefs.

2 Peter 1:20 (KJV) “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.”

There is a common ground among all Christian Denominations that most will agree on:

All denominations follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, who was born in Bethlehem and crucified by death on the cross. Jesus is recognized as the Son of God, God, and the second person of the Trinity. Most Christians believe the Trinity consists of God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, all eternal, all present, all-powerful, and all-knowing. The Trinity is a single unified deity. Most Christians believe that Jesus co-existed with God before God formed the world. Jesus was born to the Virgin Mary, and He was resurrected in a bodily form three days after His death and later ascended into Heaven.

What about other philosophies of Scripture? Today, many churches are compromising God’s Word and accepting and supporting abominations that are identified in the Bible. One main denomination, the Methodist church, has divided over this issue. They are now recognized as the United Methodist Church and the Global Methodist Church.

1 Timothy 4:1 (KJV) “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times, some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.”

Matthew 22:29 (KJV) “Jesus answered and said unto them, Ye do err, not knowing the scriptures, nor the power of God.”

Read the Bible, and live by it. Where do we worship, and is the Bible the rule and guide of faith and teachings without compromise? Revelation 3:16 (KJV) “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth.”

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.