By God’s Grace there is hope for our world! When wickedness and weariness escalate, God sees the horrors and hatred with hope that His children will not wait too late… to humbly repent and reach out in Christian love to help make our world a better place.

Hallelujah, He lives and loves and gives hope so we can face our tomorrows! Jesus loves us this we know, The Holy Spirit guides where we should go, and our heavenly Father God gives assurance that victory in Jesus is so! In the end…God Wins!

So, By God’s Grace we must keep pressing forth in faith as His creation seems to be falling apart, failing fast, and floundering in sin on land and sea! How could mixed up, messed up nations allow hatred and horror to crowd out Christ with many cowering in fear? Could 2023 be the year that we see Jesus appear?

By God’s Grace may each of us stand up for Jesus as soldiers of the cross with hope and honor for the Lord reigning in our hearts. Now is the time to turn our eyes upon Jesus and pray for peace on earth and good will toward all His people.

O soul, are you weary and troubled? No light in the darkness you see?

There’s light for a look at the Savior, and life more abundant and free.

Through death into life everlasting He passed, and we follow Him there;

O’re us sin no more hath dominion for more than conquerors we are!

His Word shall not fail you, He promised; Believe Him and all will be well;

Then go to a world that is dying, His perfect salvation to tell!

Turn your eyes upon Jesus, Look full in His wonderful face, And the things

of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace!

By God’s grace in these troubled times, let us stand in unity and love, not just believing the Christian life is true, but that Jesus’ life becomes our life as we live in relation to our Father!

When we live life with Him, it is full of Hope, Joy, Love, and faith forever and ever and ever!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.