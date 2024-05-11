Many are the times when the words of the apostle Paul as found in Roman 15:4 are proven true, not only in our own lives, but also as used throughout the New Testament. Paul wrote, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we though patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” The numerous times New Testament writers, and even Jesus referred us back to events of the Old Testament to illustrate a point or lesson needed at the time, prove without a shadow of a doubt that we need to pay attention to those old testament events and heed the lessons found therein. We wish to look back at one such event and note a couple of exceptionally important lessons that we absolutely must acknowledge.

The nations of Israel had it’s beginning when God chose Abraham to be the founder of that nation, first through his son Isaac and then into actual nation through Jacob, whose name was changed to Israel. His twelve sons made up the twelve tribes of Israel. After a period of time, the people began to want to have a king over them, like the nations around them (I Sam. 8:5). God warned them of the consequences, but allowed them to do. Saul, David and Solomon were the first three kings, but Solomon’s son Rehoboam brought about a division of the nation of Israel, with Rehoboam as king of the southern kingdom, called Judah and Jeroboam king of the northern tribes, called Israel. Jeroboam set up two golden calves, one in Dan and the other in Bethel and drew up his own form for the priesthood, the sacrifices and all else concerning serving God (I Kings 12:25-33). Here is where our lesson begins.

God sent a prophet to prophesy against the altar in Bethel. This he did. His prophecy was that a child would be born of the house of David, named Josiah, who would destroy Jeroboam’s priesthood, and would burn their bones on the altar there at Bethel (I Kings 13:1-2). He also gave them a sign that such would indeed take place, the altar would be rent, and the ashes would pour out (I Kings 13:4). Jeroboam took steps to take the prophet when suddenly his hand dried up and the altar rent, and the ashes poured out (I Kings 13:4-5). The king then requested the prophet to restore his hand which he did and invited him to come home with him to be refreshes (I Kings 13:6-7). The young prophet advised him that God had commanded him to “eat no bread, nor drink water nor turn again by the same way that thou camest” (I Kings 13:9). He then left going a different way. Enter an old prophet who went to him and invited him to come to his home to be refreshed. The young prophet advised him likewise that he could not because God had commanded him not to. That is when the old prophet lied and told him that God had sent him to get the young prophet to come back with him. This he did and died for his disobedience to God (I Kings. 13:11-24).

Lesson number one: God says what He means, and He means what He says, and He never contradicts Himself. The young prophet knew exactly what God had told him to do. He stated it more than once. No matter who it is that says otherwise, what God said was and is what is right. The text states that the old prophet was indeed a prophet, but he was not God. Paul wrote, “…though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accurse” (Gal. 1:8). Jesus Himself revealed the only two possible sources of authority, it either comes from God or it is from man (Matt. 21:23-26). With all the diverse doctrines and practices found in what is called Christianity today, it seems there are a lot of people who need to learn this lesson.

The second great lesson from this event is that whatever God says will come to pass, will come to pass. The rending of the altar was the first in that passage. But, the child he named by name, Josiah, was not born until some three hundred and thirty-three years later and it was three hundred and fifty years before the fulfillment took place (II Kings 23). Time does not annul God’s word. Peter pointed this out concerning the Lord’s return (II Pet. 3:8-9). As Paul spoke of hope that can be gleaned from a study of the Old Testament events, our hope for eternal life is strengthened by the very fact that God has always proven to be absolutely trustworthy to fulfill all His promises. Such hope is an anchor for the soul (Heb. 6:9). However, we need to stress a warning here based on that some fact. God has promised eternal damnation to those who fail to bow to His will and follow His commands. If the reward is proven, so is the punishment.

