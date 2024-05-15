On Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m., The Friendly Trio and Church Association will have a Food Drive. at the Friendly Community Center. 75 Hanson Road, Clinton, N.C. Volunteers, come at 10 a.m. FMI, call Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., Prayer Breakfast will be held at Moses Chapel Church, 165 David Bright Road, Faison, N.C. The guest speaker will be Elder Tokeshia Underwood of MMCC, Clinton, N.C. The guest presider will be Dr. Angela Harding of Running Branch Church, Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and pastor Thira Peterson. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Pentecost Sunday, May 19, at 3:30 p.m. The NC Prayer Tower Del. Ministry will celebrate Pentecost. The guest messenger will be Pastor Willie Melvin. We will be dressed in white. If you don’t have it, don’t let that stop you. Come where the table is set and the feast of the Lord is going on. There will be a candlelight march, during the service. All are welcome. Host pastor is Thira Peterson.

On Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. till 1130 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Deborah Taylor will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C., will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The Pastor, Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy, will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919 396- 8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host pastor is Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited.