There were no chaplains when I started my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s. Notifications, hostage and crisis interventions, and all other current chaplain support were mainly the responsibility of police officers. Then, during the early 1970s, the need for Police Chaplains became apparent, and chaplains came into existence.

Chaplains foster relationships between law enforcement officers and the public. Community-police relationships sometimes become impaired because individuals often have limited knowledge about the department’s functions, and officers may be skeptical toward the community. Chaplains can access community resources and organizations and facilitate partnerships between the department and influential individuals, such as religious figures, community leaders, and local hospital administrators, to improve relationships and cooperation.

Chaplains establish virtual networks by offering invocations at community events, assisting with funeral or burial services, feeding the hungry, delivering supplies after a crisis, visiting individuals in hospitals, and aiding with death notifications. In addition, chaplains can collaborate with officers and community members by organizing functions and presentations at senior centers or religious organizations and ensuring that the police chief attends meetings with community leaders. Finally, improving community-police relations is essential for police chaplains to bring the public and police together to learn how to support each other.

During the line of duty deaths, chaplains often serve as a resource for the administration and families of the deceased officers. Additionally, they assist families as they cope with the loss of their loved ones.

The chaplain must know the family’s religious and cultural customs regarding death and grieving. After the death notifications, the chaplain can serve as a counselor for emotional and spiritual support, an assistant to inform other family members, a liaison with the department, and a funeral officiant. The chaplain may also be of service as a business agent to assist with benefits and arrange for contact with service providers and an information specialist to explain how law enforcement funerals proceed.

Sadly, upon the death of an officer, families can lose 50 to 100 percent of their income. Thus, assisting them with obtaining financial benefits proves crucial for the family’s well-being. An attentive, well-informed chaplain has an immense presence as the police department expresses support. In addition, the chaplain can maintain contact with relatives after the funeral by calling on the anniversary of the officer’s death and staying informed of their emotional and financial needs. Continuing contact proves particularly important if there is a trial for the person who killed the officer.

In addition to providing support to families of deceased officers, chaplains assist police by serving as liaisons between officers, hospital staff, and relatives to keep everyone informed of the status of any injured officers. Additionally, chaplains often participate in critical incident debriefings following an officer’s death.

Police chaplains are most valuable for crisis intervention cases. They apply their training and stress management, diversity, and spirituality to help communities and agencies in times of crisis. Chaplains also assist police by remaining available to various unique teams. For example, chaplains could assist response teams during negotiations and serve as a resource for officers during situations and debriefings. In addition, they help community members, families of police officers, law enforcement

personnel, suspects, and victims by offering counsel or providing other services, such as referrals to local clergy or mental health professionals. Finally, the chaplain’s assistance during a crisis can free officers to fulfill other law enforcement duties. Please pray for your police chaplains and their vital service to your community and law enforcement.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.