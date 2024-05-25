Have you heard God speaking? Words to a song our choir learned for Christmas echo in my head at two in the morning as cold January winds howl outside my window. Rising from my bed, I grab my computer and begin writing what He speaks to my heart. Softly singing lyrics to “God Is Speaking” ushers unspeakable peace inside my heart and home. All is quiet inside my house except the hum of the gas logs that keep me warm and cozy as I write what He speaks.

Cold winds play tunes on the wind chimes outside my window. Resting my fingers on the keyboard with eyes closed and heart wide open, I remember when Tim brought those wonderful wind chimes at Big Blue and brought them home. His smile widened as he proudly hung them in a tree and said, ‘…sometimes music speaks what words can’t – when these chimes play – feel my love!”

Winter winds play tunes, God speaks, time ticks slowly as darkness turns to dawn, and I ponder…why things happen as they do, how God brings good from the bad, how homeless people survive these cold nights, where our nation is headed, why people take the Lord and loved ones for granted, how God keeps blessing and speaking when we wander away from His goodness and grace allowing things of the world to take His place. Why don’t we listen, when will we learn, how can things happen as they do when our first love is not You…please have mercy on us and forgive our sins as we inch closer each day to the end … when hallelujah:

YOU WIN!

Softly humming a love song with words for a story falling into place like manna from Heaven, I think of things that are lovely and sing as I write. “Have you ever heard a love song that set your spirit free? Have you ever watched a sunrise and felt you could not breathe? What if it’s Him? What if it’s God Speaking? Have you ever cried a tear that you could not explain? Have you ever met a stranger who already knew your name? What if it’s Him? What if it’s God speaking?

Who knows how He’ll get ahold of us, get our attention to prove HE is enough? He’ll do and He’ll use whatever He wants to…tell us, ‘I love you’! Have you ever lost a loved one who you thought should still be here? DO you know what it feels like to be tangled up in fear? What if He’s somehow involved? What if He’s speaking through it all?

“His ways are higher. His ways are better though sometimes strange. What could be stranger than God in a manger? Who knows how He’ll get ahold of you, get your attention to prove He is enough. He’ll do and He’ll use whatever He wants to … to tell us ‘I LOVE YOU!’ God is Speaking! Are We Listening? One thing is for sure … HE LOVES US MORE!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.