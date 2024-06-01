We learn from the Bible and from history that Jesus Christ died for our sins. He was buried and He rose again from the dead on the third day according to scriptures. He was seen by Peter and then the rest of the Apostles.

After being seen by the Apostles, Jesus was seen by 500 brethren at once. After that He was seen by his half brother James. I Corinthians 15:8 records, “And last of all He was seen of me.” This refers to Jesus being seen by the Apostle Paul..

These sightings bear proof that Jesus did in fact rise from the dead. Although many today believe Jesus did not rise from the dead, we as Christians hold onto this belief as the foundation of our faith. So let me ask you a question. Have You Seen Him?

The answer to the above question is a resounding, Yes You Have/You have at least seen His Spirit. A Spirit is something you see, but don’t see. You see the Spirit by becoming aware of its presence. You don’t see any image or a ghost-like presence. You see the Spirit when the Holy Spirit bears witness with you of the presence of Jesus Christ with you. You don’t see His body or face but you are aware He is with you.

You see Jesus every morning, for it is Jesus who wakes you up every morning. You see Jesus during the course of every single day, for it is Jesus who is with you every second, minute and hour. You see Jesus, especially when you find yourself in trouble, because it is Jesus who gets you out of every single kind of trouble.

You see Jesus every time you pray because it is Jesus who hears every single one of your prays. You see Jesus at the death of a loved one because it is Jesus who comes and comforts you. You see Jesus every time you confess your sins to Him, because He comes to forgive you of your sins and to cleanse you from all unrighteousness.

You see Jesus every time you eat, because it is Jesus who puts food on your table. You see Jesus every time you put clothes on because it is Jesus who puts clothes on your back. In fact, you see Jesus every morning, afternoon, evening and night because He never leaves you nor forsake you.

Right now we see Jesus in the Spirit and by faith. But the day is soon to come when we will see Him face to face. Again, have you seen Him?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.