The Book of Acts is such a fascinating read! The first “church” originated in Jerusalem. Of significance is that the first Gentile church was founded in Antioch, and there, the believers were first called Christians or Christ-ones. Paul (also known as Saul) and Barnabas spent a whole year there, preaching, teaching, and converting many as believers.

The young church at Antioch was a mixture of both Jews and Gentiles with one thing in common – Christ, not race, culture, or even the same language. Thus, the implication is that Christ can cross all boundaries and unify all people then and today.

“Then Barnabas went to Tarsus to look for Saul, and when he found him, he brought him to Antioch. So, for a whole year Barnabas and Saul met with the church and taught great numbers of people. The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch.” Acts 11:25-26 NIV.

Moving on to Chapter 12, we read of Peter’s miraculous escape from imprisonment by King Herod Agrippa l. The entire church community was in prayer for Peter’s life. “So Peter was kept in prison, but the church was earnestly praying to God for him.” Acts 12:5 NIV. Peter lay in slumber in chains and under heavy guard when a bright light suddenly filled the cell.

“Suddenly an angel of the Lord appeared, and a light shone in the cell. He struck Peter on the side and woke him up. ‘Quick, get up!’ he said, and the chains fell off Peter’s wrists.” (v.7). Peter followed the angel past the guards and out of the prison and proceeded to the home of Mary, the mother of John Mark, where people were gathered to pray.

The first “church conference” was held in Jerusalem, where it was established that circumcision was not necessary for salvation – that salvation was by God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ. Peter and James argued that faith is the only requirement; however, there must be evidence of change by rejecting the old lifestyle. This conference produced a document cleverly written to the Gentile Christians as though the readers already knew its contents.

As believers, we must be careful in what we say and the tone we use. Losing one’s audience by one’s tone or attitude is so easy. Please read the letter written to the Gentile believers in Antioch, Syria, and Cilicia in Acts 15:23-29 and see how well it is written.

But troubled waters lay ahead between Paul and Barnabas. They agreed to revisit all the towns they had shared the Good News but disagreed on who should accompany them. Barnabas wanted to include John Mark; however, Paul was upset with this person. “Paul did not think it wise to take him because he had deserted them in Pamphylia and had not continued with them in the work.” (v. 38).

We are not told why John deserted Paul and Barnabas on their first missionary journey – he just left them in the middle of the trip. Perhaps he became ill or simply exhausted, but Paul was very critical of him. “Barnabas wanted to take John, also called Mark, with them, but Paul did not think it wise to take him because he had deserted them in Pamphylia and had not continued with them in the work. They had such a sharp disagreement that they parted company. Barnabas took Mark and sailed for Cyprus, but Paul chose Silas and left, commended by the brothers to the grace of the Lord.” Acts 15:38-40 NIV.

This disagreement caused the two great preachers to form two teams, opening up two missionary endeavors instead of one. See how God can work through conflict and disagreement, creating good? Perhaps you can recall a time when conflict resulted in something good happening.

How exciting it is to read of Paul and Silas in prison, where they spent the night singing after being beaten. An earthquake loosened their chains, and the resulting panic led to the conversion of their jailer. “After they had been severely flogged, they were thrown into prison m, and the jailer was commanded to guard them carefully. Upon receiving such orders, he put them in the inner cell and fastened their feet in the stocks. About midnight, Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.” Acts 16:23-24 NIV.

“Suddenly, there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once, all the prison doors flew open, and everybody’s chains came loose. The jailer woke up, and when he saw the prison doors open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself because he thought the prisoners had escaped. But Paul shouted, ‘Don’t harm yourself! We are all here!’ “ Acts 16:26-28 NIC. You can continue reading the rest of this story in Acts 16:29-40.

These were powerful and fearless men who led the early church. They all were persecuted, and some were martyred. Am I this fearless? I live in a country where I am not personally persecuted; however, Christianity as a whole is. We must all be strong in our faith and not succumb to this secular world. Stay in God’s Word and stay in prayer.

