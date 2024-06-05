On Saturday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church Clinton, N.C. will host a Men’s Pray Breakfast Conference. All men are cordially invited to fellowship with us.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, N.C. Celebrates Youth Day The theme: “I can have it if it’s God’s will.” The guest speaker: Evangelist Dr. Lakeisha Walker of Ahoskie, N.C. Host pastor, Dr. John T. Oliver. Everyone is invited to join us.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, singing, testimony and the word of God. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Location: 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 9, at 10:45 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Family of Clinton, N.C. will celebrate the 37th Pastoral Anniversary for their leaders Bishop Varnie N. and Copastor Dr. Idella M. Fullwood. The guest minister of the Gospel will be Bishop Derrick M. Fitzpatrick, pastor of the Historic Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church,in Chicago IL. Everyone is invited to join us for this Milestone Event.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C The Rev. Angelic White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, June 9, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road, Friendly Community Center, Clinton. FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-396-8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited. Every Sunday, at 7 p.m. The House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music is rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C.FMI call 910-590-7176. Live service on FaceBook.

On Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m., Big Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Newkirk Park, Clinton, N.C. Free food, entertainment, and fellowship. Everyone is welcome to come out and have a great time.

On Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m., Second Chance Christian Fellowship Church of Fayetteville, N.C. will celebrate Dr. Lillian Spearman’s 80th birthday. The colors are red, white, and black. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 16, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C. will be having Father’s Day Service. Pastor Kem Bellinger will beministering and Elder Jamal McBryde will be Facilitating. Please come out and let’s enjoy Jesus!

On Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., the Tri-Union will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Host Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White. You are welcome to join us.

On Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m., Big Gospel Extravaganza for Ms. Alice’s 70th birthday. Musical guests are, The Supreme Angels, Pastor Bobby Peterson, and Real Connection, The McDuffies, Renewed, Sensational Gospel, Little Ann and the Redeemers, Deacon Edward Pop Jones. Master of Ceremony: The Prince of Gospel, The Rev. Michael Boykin. Free entry/free food; vendor tables, $25. Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, N.C. FMI, contact Ms. Alice at 910-728-7418.

Regular services

Every Sunday, at 7 p.m. House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Rd. Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on Facebook. (Face masks are required).

Tarheel Challenge Academy in Salemburg, N.C. is taking applications for mentors. A mentor provides friendship, support, and guidance to a youth during his/her transition to a responsible young adulthood. (Come to the office).

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. till 12 noon. (Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin) Everyone is welcome.

The Truth of God’s Church See the great messenger: Go to: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every 1st and 3rd at 9 a.m. Bible Study every other Wednesday night via Facebook Live on the Divine Presence Worship Center page. Pastor: The Rev. Tanisha Boykin

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference Call #339-209-6421. Follow us on Facebook@stjudeunitedholy.

Union Chapel AME Zion Church Service at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Hughmiller Sr. 8465 Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. Sunday Service every 1st and 3rd at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Tommy Jones

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Floyd Ray

Beaver Dam MBC Worship service @11am 3151 0dom Rd. Clinton, N.C. 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays. Online Sunday School @ 10 am on 1st and 3rd Saturdays & 10 a.m. 2nd and 4th Sundays. (Conference line: 267 807 9611 access code: 808024#) Bible Study/Prayer Service every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. (Virtual/ZOOM) Pastor: The Rev. Adrian Bullock

Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Dr. Claudie Morrisey

New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor: Apostle Regina Lucious

Kathern Missionary Baptist Church worship services every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.

Bible Mission on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffrey Howard

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Church Service every 1st and 3rd at 11:15 a.m. Pray meeting and Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Ray Bolton

N.C. Prayer Tower Del Ministries 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. Pastor: Thira Peterson

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, NC Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service every 1st and 4th Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C Worship Service at 11 a.m. Every 2nd and 4th Bible Study Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Host Pastor: Elder Gerald Underwood

The People’s Church Sampson St. Clinton, N.C. Worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Victor Wilson

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg, N.C. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. Montorom Williams

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Sunday Services are held at 11 a.m. Pastor: Bishop Fullwood

Clinton International Church Worship Services on the 1st and 5th Sundays at 11 a.m. Host Pastor: The Rev. Paul Blue, Tillery St., Clinton, N.C.

St. Paul Church of Christ Clinton, N.C. Worship Services 1st.and 4th at 10:45 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. David Marible Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship Services every Sunday services at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Host pastor: Eldress Thelma Waters

New Church of Christ Church, Faison, N.C. Every Sunday services at 11 a.m. Host pastor: Apostle Blonny Aycock

Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Every Sunday service at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m., 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. Host pastor: Rev. Eddie Parker

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. Services on 1st and 3rd. at 11:15 a.m. Bible Study on Thursday at 6 p.m. Host pastor: Rev. Wendell Newton

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, 307 Railroad St. Roseboro, N.C. Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Monday’s Prayer service at 7 p.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) The ID number is 209-952-3830 and the password to join is 485677. Pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas

Holy Tabernacle UNC Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services, every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (in person), 7 p.m. a conference call when announced. Temperature check and mask required. Pastor: Bishop Christopher Brown ll

Lisbon St. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship Service at 10 a.m. Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099# Bible Study on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in person and on Facebook live. (Face masks are required.) Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr.

Church of God, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Host pastor: Betty J. Melton.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Worship services at 11 a.m. 1st. & 3rd. Sundays. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Evangelist Deborah Taylor.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White

Christ Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m. Bible Study every Wed. at 7 p.m. Conference call- 617-829-6138. Pastor: The Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr., 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every 2nd and 3rd. at 11 a.m. Pastor: Apostle Judy Howard. 113 Shamrock Dr. Clinton, N.C.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m. 1st.-3rd. & 5th Sunday School at 9:45 online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#. Pastor: Elder Elizabeth Michelle

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 339-209-5109. (No access code is needed) Pastor: The Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith

First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Services every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. John Oliver

St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey, N.C. Worship Services: at 11 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sunday. Host: Guest Peacher

First Missionary Baptist Church, Keansville, N.C. Worship Services: Every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev.Cornelius Moore

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Worship Services: Every 1st. 3rd, and 4th Sundays. Prayer and Bible Study Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Tyman M. Wallace Sr.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, N.C. Service at 11 a.m.on the 2nd and 4th Sunday Host pastor: Elder Louise Royal

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Hwy 421 South. Service at 11 a.m. on the 1st. and 3rd Sunday. Bible Study Thursday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Elwood Mcphail

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every 2nd and 4th at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Alice Jean Boykin

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every 1st, 3rd, and 4th at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Thomas Raynor

Holy Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd. Clinton, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: Randy Simmons

Goshen Disciples Church, 7120 Sutton Town Rd. Faison, N.C. Worship Service 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays at 11 a.m. Prayer meetings and Bible Study 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Pastor: Elder Donald Dewitt

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church 9364 Wildcat Rd. Ivanhoe, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Prayer meeting on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Bible study on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Larry B. Faison

Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 Mckoy St. Clinton, N.C. Bible Study every Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Pastor: Apostle Onyx Martin Sr.

Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison, N.C. Worship Service 1st and 3rd at 11 a.m. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Pastor: Dr. A.J. Connors

Thought For The Week: Be Nice To People “GOD” Is Watching You…..

May God Bless You. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Our prayers go out to the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.