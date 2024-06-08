In the little one hundred and four verse epistle to the Philippians, Paul used the word “rejoice” ten times, and the word joy six more. Apparently, Paul thought they had reason to rejoice. In fact, he exhorted them to “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice” (Phil. 4:4). In this life in which we live, we often find ourselves bombarded with hardships, trials and tribulations. The death of loved ones is a painful event that we all face from time to time. Many are dealing with various terrible, painful and debilitating health issues that are a constant battle for them. With the sudden increase in the cost of living, many are now struggling to make ends meet. Infidelity and divorce have destroyed many a marriage, not to mention the increase in so many of today’s young people falling prey to the enticements of homosexuality, leaving parents and loved ones struggling to accept them, but yet not condone their actions. Such hardships have always plagued man and were certainly present in the time that Paul wrote to the Philippians. Yet, Paul understood, that we can have reason to rejoice no matter the outward situation. Let us consider some of the reasons that we can have to rejoice, even in times of peril and pain.

Let us begin with where we can find true joy. Paul said rejoice “in the Lord” Earlier in that epistle, Paul had said, “That your rejoicing may be more abundant in Jesus Christ for me by my coming to you again” (Phil. 1:26). Again, Paul noted the rejoicing was “in the Lord”. When one studies the conversions of the book of Acts, a pattern can be seen. It is after these people have obeyed the commands of God, that they go their way “rejoicing”. The Ethiopian treasurer, “went on his way rejoicing” (Acts 8:39), and the Philippian jailor, “rejoiced, believing in God with all his house” (Acts 16:34).

The reason that one has reason to rejoice, when they obey God’s commands to become a Christian, is that their names have then been written in heaven. Jesus told his disciples who were rejoicing over the fact that the devils had been subject to them, “Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven” (Luke 10:20). Paul wrote, “And I intreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which laboured with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellowlabourers, whose names are in the book of life” (Phil. 4:3).

As Christians, we have reason to rejoice because of the hope for an eternal home in heaven. Paul told the Corinthians, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” (I Cor. 15:19). Paul wrote, “By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God”, and “Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer” (Rom. 5:2; 12:12). The Hebrew writer said, “But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end” (Heb. 3:6). Just a little later he added, “Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast, and which entereth into that within the veil” (Heb. 6:19).

We have reason to rejoice every time a lost soul is saved. When we realize this person has been saved from eternal damnation, we can only rejoice in his or her salvation. Jude pictured the saving of one of the lost as, “snatching them out of the fire…” (Jude 23). The Thessalonians were told, “And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his might angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:7-9). “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31). Paul said,, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body according to that he hat done, whether it be good or bad”. Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…” (II Cor. 5:10-11). Jesus told of the rejoicing in finding the one lost sheep, and then applied it saying, “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance” (Luke 15:3-7).

We can certainly find things for which we are troubled in this life, but if we are in Christ and walking in the light, (I John 1:7), we have ample reason to rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say, rejoice.

Send any questions ore comments to: [email protected]