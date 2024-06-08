It was already an unusual situation. Simon Peter was staying in the house of Simon the Tanner, one who handled dead animals and urine. That was considered unclean by the Jews; nonetheless, Peter had already relaxed his views a little even before “the vision.”

Let me set the stage. Cornelius, a godly and generous Roman Centurion who yearned to know more about Jesus Christ, has sent two of his servants and a devout soldier to bring Peter to his home to share the Good News.

“About noon the following day, as they were on their journey and approaching the city, Peter went up on the roof to pray. He became hungry and wanted something to eat, and while the meal was being prepared, he fell into a trance. He saw heaven opened and something like a large sheet being let down to earth by its four corners. It contained all kinds of four-footed animals, as well as reptiles of the earth and birds of the air. Then a voice told him, ‘Get up, Peter. Kill and eat.’ “ Acts 10:9-13 NIV.

Jewish laws of the time forbade certain foods that the Gentiles enjoyed freely. The Gentiles themselves were often seen as unclean. Before this vision, Peter would have never fathomed a Gentile Roman officer who could accept Christ.

“ “Surely not, Lord! Peter replied. I have never eaten anything impure or unclean.’ The voice spoke to him a second time, ‘Do not call anything impure that God has made clean.’ This happened three times, and immediately, the sheet was taken back to heaven.” Acts 10:14-16 NIV.

Clearly, Peter was appalled when God said, “Get up, Peter. Kill and eat.” His thought process must have been that this was some test of his religious dedication. Peter was told, “What God has made clean, do not call common.” In other words, there is no kosher code for Christians.

“While Peter was wondering about the meaning of the vision, the men sent by Cornelius found out where Simon’s house was and stopped at the gate. They called out, asking if Simon, who was known as Peter, was staying there.” Acts 10:17-18 NIV. Peter was still thinking about the vision when the Spirit told him that three men were looking for him, to go down and welcome them. “Do not hesitate to go with them, for I have sent them.” (v.20b)

As Christians, we are compelled by Christ’s teachings that we are not to show any form of prejudice, racism, or exclusion of anyone. I recently saw a caption that said, “Jesus loves you, and I am trying.” That could apply to some of us at times. It is easy to love the lovely, but what about the unlovely? Peter’s vision reminds us to welcome strangers or those different from us.

Picture this: Peter, still enveloped by the vision, identifies himself to the three Gentiles, invites them in for the night as his guests, and agrees to travel with them back to the dwelling of Cornelius, the Centurion. That was quite unusual behavior for the Jewish Simon Peter!

Two days later, they arrived in Caesarea. “Cornelius was expecting them and had called together his relatives and close friends. As Peter entered the house, Cornelius met him and fell at his feet in reverence. But Peter made him get up. ‘Stand up,’ he said. ‘I am only a man myself.’ “ Acts 10:24-26 NIV.

That act of worship could have filled Peter with pride and arrogance. Instead, Peter pointed Cornelius to Christ as the one to worship. We, too, should recognize our mortality whenever we are flattered or honored and give all credit and glory to God.

“Talking with him, Peter went inside and found a large gathering of people. He said to them: ‘You are well aware that it is against our law for a Jew to associate with a Gentile or visit him. But God has shown me that I should not call any man impure or unclean.” Acts 10:27-28 NIV.

So, Peter asked his host why he had been set for; thus, Cornelius revealed his encounter with the “man in shining clothes.” Then Peter began to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with the Gentiles. Peter said, “I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism but accepts men from every nation who fear him and do what is right.” Acts 10:34-35 NIV.

God himself had orchestrated this coming together of the Jews and the Gentiles. What a pivotal moment in the early Christian community. Our God is capable and willing to unite us; however, we must be open to and seek His love and grace. Pray for understanding and acceptance of others who are not like us.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.