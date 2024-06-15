America was founded as a Christian nation, inspired by bold clergy and our nation’s founders who accepted the beliefs of Christianity. During the colonial period, the courageous, patriotic church led and encouraged their flocks and those elected to political offices to fight for our independence and succeed in following God’s word. As a result, America became the greatest nation on earth during the next 250 years.

President Herbert Hoover, 31st President of the United States, wrote: “The whole inspiration of our civilization springs from the teachings of Christ and the lessons of the prophets. To read the Bible for these fundamentals is a necessity of American life.”

Christianity is in a severe state of decline in America today, which has resulted from an overall turning away from the Holy Scriptures and turning more to worldly idols and immorality as identified in the Bible.

Young people are dropping out of church at a tremendous rate. Christianity, to many of them, is irrelevant to real life. Many pastors seek to be popular and not necessarily boldly truthful. Some pastors admit that they stay out of politics, where their leadership would be of value. Some still proclaim that America is a Christian nation, but few politicians. Much can be said about the decline and falling away of American Christianity today, but the following is most relevant.

The gradual asphyxiation of Christianity resulted from increasing anti-Christian feelings and beliefs. During the postwar period (1943 – present), anti-Christianity growth grew in America. However, the nation has become too liberal to put a wedge between right and wrong behaviors. In this process, society has changed for the ungodly worst.

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, anti-Christianity got a tremendous boost with the coming of the sexual revolution, denying God’s word on the subject found in the Bible. However, this “sexual revolution” was not only about sex, but it was about much more. There are approximately 100 scriptures in the Bible that address sexual abominations. Therefore, eliminating sex morality is a huge step in eliminating Christianity.

Unfortunately, in every social and political environment, we witness this unfold in America today. Once a person is convinced that Christianity has been wrong about sexual sin and abortion, etc., for 2000 years, it becomes easier to accept that Christianity has been false about other things. Yet, we know to love our neighbors and not judge their lifestyles.

Sadly, today, many would-be Christians, lacking the proper Scriptural foundations, believe it possible to have a “new and improved” Christianity that embraces and endorses the values of the sexual revolution. Some modern-day Christianity is based mainly on carefully selected New Testament Scriptures (mostly from Saint Paul) that are presented in a way that makes them accepted as “soft Christianity.” When all that is available is a “feel-good” religion, morality is the first thing to go.

In addition, crime is out of control in many areas; violent criminals are recognized as heroes over innocent victims. The growth and influence of non-Christian religions are on the upswing. Evil forces are at work to turn races of people against each other. The list goes on.

2 Timothy 4:2-4 KJV: “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after

their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”

As Christians, we must consider Revelation 3:16 KJV, “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.” Amen!

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.