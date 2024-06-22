What is Pauline Christianity? Paul was not one of Jesus’ 12 disciples; however, he is one of the most influential people in the Christian faith. Paul always credited the Holy Spirit behind his 13 books in the New Testament. These letters significantly impacted the early churches and have continued to impact churches today.

The sixth book (Letter) in the New Testament is Romans, written by Paul in Corinth in approximately 57 AD. Paul explains his understanding of the Christian faith and how it applies to the lives of Christians. He asserts that righteousness comes through faith in Jesus Christ. Romans is the longest and most significant of Paul’s letters.

Apostle Paul wrote the First and Second Corinthians. First Corinthians was written about 53-54 AD at Ephesus. This letter is directed at some of the problems of Christian life and the faith that had grown in the church he established at Corinth. Specifically, his main concerns were the divisions and immorality in the church. Paul addressed concerns about sex, marriages, church order, gifts of the Holy Spirit, and resurrection.

Paul wrote the Second Corinthians in Macedonia in about 57 AD. Paul applauds how the Corinthians responded to First Corinthians. Paul also defends his apostleship. Some people had accused him of being a false apostle.

Paul wrote Galatians, the ninth book of the New Testament, around 47 AD. He addresses whether new converts should be circumcised and obey Mosaic Law (The Law of Moses) to become true Christians. Paul confirms that Jewish Law was no longer the only way to righteousness. The only way was through faith in Jesus Christ. Paul also defends his right as an apostle of Christ. He insists that his calling came from God and not from human authority. Paul emphasized that his mission was especially for non-Jews.

Paul’s letter to the Ephesians is attributed to him. Some scholars, however, believe that one of his disciples may have written the letter after his death. The book of Ephesians refers to God’s plan to bring people together with Jesus Christ as the head. The book appeals to people to live harmoniously through oneness with Jesus Christ. The Ephesians book contains verses showing the oneness of God’s people with Jesus Christ. (Ephesians 3: 6; 4: 15-16; and 5:23)

Scholars believe Paul wrote his letter to the Philippians in about 62 AD while incarcerated in Rome. Paul wrote to the Christian congregation in Philippi that he had established. During this period of writing, he faced opposition from other Christians. Paul was concerned about false teachings at the church of Philippi. He thanks the Christians for the gifts they sent him during this time of need, along with having courage during periods of trouble in their lives. He assures Christians of the peace and joy found in those who know Christ as their savior.

The Letter to the Colossians is a subject of debate as to whether Paul wrote this. Some scholars believe that Paul wrote the letter around 62 AD while in prison in Rome. Other scholars believe that this letter is a Deutero-Pauline. The term “Deutero-Pauline” refers to New Testament letters included in the Pauline Letters but are now viewed by most critical scholars as products, not of the apostle Paul, but of Paul’s followers or perhaps of a Pauline school. This letter warned against false teachers to the church of Colossae. These teachers claimed that one must worship some spiritual leaders to know God and obtain

salvation. Paul’s letter to the Colossians is similar to his letter to Philmon, making scholars suspect that the writer had changed details to meet different circumstances.

Apostle Paul perhaps wrote his first letter to the Thessalonians around 50 AD. At the the time, he was Paul was in Corinth. He had just been made aware of the opposition that had developed from the church in Thessalonica that he had established. This letter is to encourage and reassure Christians in Thessalonica. Paul also answered questions, including the return of Christ.

The author of Second Thessalonians has been debatable. That letter was written in the same style as the first letter to the Thessalonians; however, it reflects a later time. Confusion existed at the church in Thessalonica about the second coming of Christ. The author wrote to tell the church that that time had already arrived. He then corrected this thought by discussing wickedness and evil, which will conclude the leadership of the “Wicked One,” who will conflict with Christ and His messages.

Some scholars believe the Apostle Paul did not write Timothy’s First and Second Letters. These two letters, along with Titus, are called Pastoral epistles. These letters are instructions regarding church administration, worship, and behavior of church leaders. Timothy is advised on how to be a good follower of Christ and his responsibilities to others.

There has been some dispute regarding the author of Paul’s letter to Titus. Due to the similarities between Paul’s letter and Timothy’s, some scholars suspect this letter was written after Paul’s death. Titus is reminded of the character of church leaders and instructions on teaching various groups.

Paul’s letter to Philemon was probably written around 61 AD while incarcerated in a Roman prison. Philemon was a wealthy Christian of Colossae. This letter was written on behalf of a runaway slave, Onesimus, who had wronged Philemon. Paul appeals to Philemon to reconcile with Onesimus and accept him back as a Christian believer.

Paul’s letters were detailed, and his responses to specific problems and circumstances arose in communities. He received reports and letters with comprehensive questions on how to settle conflicts.

Today, there is a growing tendency to compromise, ignore, and legalize sin described in God’s Word. We are experiencing the dawning of “Soft Christianity” or “Feel Good” religion. Much of the teachings are carefully selected from the revised versions of New Testament scriptures that are twisted to make them appear to teach “Soft Christianity.” Most of these scriptures come from the Apostle Paul’s writings.

I have witnessed this in church and heard others tell me their pastors wanted to see themselves as the Apostle Paul with their sermons. The whole Word of God is contained in the Bible from Genesis to Revelations. Many inspired authors, besides Paul, have been in the Bible.

Matthew 22:29 (KJV): “Jesus answered and said unto them, Ye do err, not knowing the scriptures, nor the power of God.”

Read and know your Bible from Genesis to Revelations!

