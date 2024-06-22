A Bible doctrine that is often just plain ignored in this day and age is that of the unity of all believers. Jesus, in an actual prayer to God, after praying for His apostles, prayed, “Neither pray I for these alone but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:20-21). Paul wrote to a church with division within, saying, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10). And, he besought the Ephesian brethren, saying, “Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Eph. 4:3). Much of what is being called “Christianity” is divided into various “Denominations”. The word itself denotes division, making it directly contradictory to God’s instructions. With all the different beliefs and practices currently existing, it seems daunting to think we could all somehow become united in thought and action. Thus, a tendency to just ignore the fact that Christendom is not in harmony with God’s commands. So, what can we do?

Identifying the cause of the problem has often been said to be the first step in solving it. The cause of most of the disagreement in doctrine and practice among those wearing the name Christian is that they are using different sources of authority for their decisions. That may seem an over-simplification, but it is not. If all use the same pattern for something, the results would be the same for all. Jesus, Himself, revealed the only two possible sources of authority, in matters spiritual, when He was asked by the chief priests and elders, “By what authority doest thou these things?” (Matt. 21:23). He did so when he posed His question to them, “The baptism of John, whence was it? From heaven, or of men?” (Matt. 21:25). There you have it, authority either comes from heaven or it comes from mere men. The only firm foundation upon which one can stand, is to be in harmony with what God has revealed to man from heaven. The Lord’s parable of the wise man and the foolish man shows the only sure ground upon which one can stand. Jesus said, “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which bult his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: And the rain descended and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it” (Matt. 7:24-27).

The only sure ground for man, in this Christian age, is the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). It is the word of God for this age. Peter said, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). Paul, after stating that the gospel of Christ is the “power of God unto salvation”, said, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Paul warned that when the Lord returns, He will take vengeance on “them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ” (II Thess. 1:7-8). The only sure ground is strict adherence to the gospel of Christ. Paul said, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8-9). Any time one deviates from what the gospel of Christ teaches, they have stepped off sure ground and onto sinking sand.

The doctrines and writings of the protestant reformers are not sure ground! The traditional beliefs of our parents, grandparents and other relatives are not sure ground. Our own thoughts and opinion are surely not sure ground. Since Christianity is not a democracy, what the majority of people believe and practice is not sure ground. The only sure ground for one’s salvation and for the unity of all believers, that the Lord prayed for, is knowledge of and obedience to the gospel of Christ.

