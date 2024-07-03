On July 4, a big celebration will be held at Royal Lane Park with different activities for children and adults, free food, and music. Fireworks Spectacular will start at 9:30 p.m. Come and enjoy.

On Sunday, July 7, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service. Pastor the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Located at 79 Lessie Land, Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message.Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St. Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, July 7, from 10 a.m. till 1130 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday morning July 7, at 11 a.m., Men’s Day worship service will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be Elder Calvin Oates of Faith, Hope, and Charity Church. The host Pastor: The Rev. T.R.Harrington. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Bishop Andrew Thomas will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy, will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 7, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center, Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-396-8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

Every Sunday, at 7 p.m., The House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. The church choir rendered the music. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on Facebook.

On Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m., Big Gospel Extravaganza for Ms. Alice’s 70th birthday. Musical guests are, The Supreme Angels, Pastor Bobby Peterson, and Real Connection, The McDuffies, Renewed, Sensational Gospel, Little Ann and the Redeemers, Deacon Edward Pop Jones. Master of Ceremony: The Prince of Gospel, The Rev. Michael Boykin. Free entry/free food; Vendor tables, $25. Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, N.C. FMI, contact Ms. Alice at 910-728-7418.

On Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., Usher’s Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Larry Faison, ushers, choir, and congregation.Host Pastor Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sir. welcome everyone.

First Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will distribute food boxes every Wednesday from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

One Heart Ministries, 103 Alston St. Clinton, N.C. distributes food boxes every Thursday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every third Saturday from 9 a.m. till 12 noon. Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin. Everyone is welcome.

If you have any church vews, contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at brownschurchnews@gmail.com.