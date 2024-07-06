1 Corinthians 15:58 (KJV): “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”

Who was Pope Gregory the Great, and when and what did he do to influence music? Pope/Saint Gregory the Great was born in Rome, Italy (C. 540 AD) and died March 12, 604 in Rome. He was Pope from 590 AD until he died in 604 AD. Pope Gregory’s ancestors were Pope Felix III (483-492), his great-great-grandfather. He may have been related to Pope Agapetus I (535-536).

Pope Gregory significantly impacted music as we know it today. We are accustomed to reading or seeing music on a screen. In reality, the development of music has a long history spanning many centuries. Before the drawing of music notation, music was improvised or learned over many repetitions, imitating a master. It took a long time to memorize the hymns that were sung. Considering human error and interpretation, there was no guarantee that the tunes would be remembered as taught.

Pope Gregory the Great ordered the first step toward a system of musical notation. He ordered a system of music reading for Christian hymns so that all of Europe could sing from the same hymnbook. This order resulted in the first type of music notation, a primitive set of signs and symbols known as “neums.” Neums were used to specify the direction of a melody; however, the use of “neums” was still limited during this period.

During the 11th century, famous Italian singing teacher Guido d’Arezzo developed the idea of representing notes on lines. He utilized his new system of music to teach young choristers. Within a few centuries, everyone developed and adopted d’Aresso’s innovative idea.

Pope Gregory the Great was the initial father of recording music on paper that could be sung from hymnals. He faced many challenges as Pope. What was his journey to being canonized as a saint? This Pope called himself the “Servant of the servants of God.” His feast day is celebrated on September 3.

Pope Gregory was born into a prominent family that knew its share of greatness. Two of his ancestors had been Popes. His father was one of the most affluent citizens in Rome. By age 30, Gregory became a prefect (a senior magistrate or governor in the ancient Roman world), having distinguished himself with his exceptional management skills and integrity.

Gregory’s father died in 575. He then used his family’s wealth for the benefit of others. Gregory then turned their estate into a monastery. He would later refer to this as the beginning chapter of the happiest time of his life. It was then that Gregory abandoned politics and became a monk.

Fifteen years later, Gregory became Pope Gregory. As Pope, the position demanded political and spiritual leadership in the power vacuum of the era. He guided internal problems among the people of Rome. These problems included floods, starvation, and the plague. External problems included combating invading armies of Germanic Lombards and territorial advancements from the Byzantine emperor.

Not only was Pope Gregory politically assertive, but he also displayed compassion for the underprivileged. Pope Gregory reached out to provide food and clothing to people experiencing poverty and defended the freedom of the Jewish people under his rule. Pope Gregory witnessed the Anglo-Saxon enslaved people for sale in Rome. Pope Gregory became a passionate advocate for sending missionaries to England, serving as a missionary there himself for a period.

Pope Gregory wrote over 800 letters in his lifetime. He wrote the accounts of saints and other religious topics, including a six-volume commentary on the book of Job. Pope Gregory was involved in church music. He wrote many songs and hymns. He was most notably associated with the Gregorian chant.

During his later years, Pope Gregory suffered from painful gout and gastritis; however, he continued to dictate letters and take care of church business. Due to his leadership skills and direction, Pope Gregory provided for the church and the people of Rome. He was canonized (received sainthood) immediately after he died in 604. Pope Gregory was one of the few saints granted the title of the “great” for his steadfast guidance during his life.

Pope Gregory the Great lived a life of service to God and His people in every way. He set the example for everyone. Galatians 5:13 (KJV): “ For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.”

