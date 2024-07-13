Do you believe in “Godwinks”? Reading a small book titled, “When God Winks”, stirred my heart to write this story. The author of the small sized book with magnificent messages introduced the book with definitions of Coincidence, Wink, and GodWink. Coincidence – “A sequence of events that although accidental seems to have been planned or arranged.”

Wink – “To give a signal or express a message.”

Godwink – 1. “Not a coincidence but an event or experience so astonishing it must be of divine origin.” 2. “ Another term for answered prayer.”

Surely you have heard different responses from people concerning the power and possibility of coincidence and God Winks. Squire Rushnell researched God Wink stories and interviewed a passel of people who gave him plenty of feedback to write his book about Godwinks. Several shared how Godwinks usually come in clusters, especially at turning points or special seasons of our lives. Are you thinking of Godwinks the Lord has sent your way through seasons of life here on earth with people He has put in your path?

Surely, you have read about parallels between two American presidents, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy. If not, these amazing Godwinks will astound you.

1. Both Lincoln and Kennedy were elected to the presidency exactly one hundred years apart, in 1860 and 1960.

2. Both Lincoln and Kennedy had to bury one of their children who had died during their time in the White House.

3. President Lincoln’s secretary was named Kennedy and President Kennedy’s secretary was named Lincoln.

4. Each of their secretaries advised them not to go to the places where they were assassinated. Lincoln went to the theater, Kennedy went to Dallas, Texas.

5. Both were killed in the presence of their wives by gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

6. The vice-presidents who succeeded the assassinated presidents were both former senators from the south and both named Johnson.

7. Both vice-presidents, Andrew Johnson and Lyndon Johnson, were born one hundred years apart (1808 and 1908).

8. Both assassins had three names that totaled fifteen letters: John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald.

9. Both assassins were born one hundred years apart, in 1839 and 1939.

10. Booth shot Lincoln in a theater and ran to a warehouse, Oswald shot Kennedy from a high perch in a warehouse and ran to a theater.

11. Both assassins were killed before they were brought to trial.

12. Lincoln and Kennedy both left a legacy for the advancement of civil rights.

13. Both presidents’ last names contain seven letters.

While it is beyond understanding and extremely fascinating to reflect on Godwinks that have happened throughout the history of our nation, it’s even more amazing and interesting to see them in our own lives. I encourage you to take time to recognize the nudges, stirrings, and Godwinks from our heavenly Father to remind us… “I Am with you and send angels among you every day as you go merrily along your way.”

May this story about God’s presence and power prompt each of us (His children) to stay closely connected to our Lord and loved ones while praising Him in everything! Be aware of His presence and power that comes your way and for Godwinks and new mercies… each new day!

