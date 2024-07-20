Peter wrote, “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Pet. 1:20-21). The Hebrew writer began his treatise, “God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds” (Heb. 1:1-2). Abraham told the rich man that wanted him to send Lazarus back to the earthly realm to warn his brethren, “They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them” (Luke 16:29). God raised up prophets to direct the nation of Israel in His ways, warning them of the dangers of turning away from Him for another way. In our Bibles, there are sixteen such prophets found, four called major prophets and twelve called minor prophets. The four major prophets are Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Daniel. These major prophets are called such, only for the volume of their writings. Not all prophets prophesied to the same people. Some prophesied to Israel, some to Judah and some to both. All warned of the sure consequences of apostasy.

Jeremiah presents to us, that which we might call a “mind-boggling” picture of apostasy. He was prophesying to Judah, much of the time in the city of Jerusalem and during the days of the kings of Judah, Josiah, Jehoiakim and Zedekiah. He was there continuing to warn them, right up to the armies from Babylon coming down upon them (Jer. 1:1-3). God charged Jeremiah saying, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations” (Jer. 1:5). One verse shows the scope of the charge given: “See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build and to plant” (Jer. 1:10). Jeremiah was to strip away all the false practices, all the false doctrines and all the false gods that man held to and replace it with the original instructions from God.

Consider a few verses from the second chapter that show just why this apostasy was “mind-boggling”. God questioned, “What iniquity have your fathers found in me, that thy are gone far from me, and have waked after vanity, and are become vain?” (Jer. 2:5). One could not blame a follower of Baal if they fell away after their prophets had failed to set afire a sacrifice followed by Elijah soaking the whole thing in water and God consuming it all in a blazing fire (I Kings 18:19-40), but no such failure had ever occurred for those following the one true God. As Joshua pointed out just prior to his death, “There failed not ought of any good thing which the Lord had spoken unto the house of Israel; all came to pass” (Josh. 21:45). They had seen the power of the Lord in delivering them from Egyptian captivity, survival through the wilderness wandering and deliverance after deliverance from oppression upon every return to Him as seen in the book of Judges. Even those following man-made gods held on to them better than Israel held tight to the living God (Jer. 2:11). Jeremiah used the word “astonished” (Jer. 2:12), for what we are calling mind-boggling”.

All of their failures can be summed up in two sins. God said, “For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold not water” (Jer. 2:13). That explanation of their failures simplifies what was wrong with them. In like manner, the solution was found to be just as simple. “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls” (Jer. 6:16). They had received the law on Sinai and the inspired prophets had guided them further in faithfully serving as God’s chosen people. They knew the way, they just needed to cast aside all things that were not found in those instruction from God and embrace all that was found therein. Though, in this age, we are not under that same set of instructions, we too have seen a “mind-boggling” apostasy, a departure from God’s instructed way found in the pages of the New Testament. It, and it alone is the source of guidance through our pilgrimage of physical life. “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith” (Rom. 1:17). Follow the same instruction by, standing in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein. Yet many will say, “We will not walk therein” (Jer. 6:16).

