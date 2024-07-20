One of the things God says He hates is hate itself. He says in Galatians 5:19-21, hatred is the work of the flesh and those who have hatred shall not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Ephesians 4:11 admonishes us to get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, along with every form of malice. All of these terrible thighs come from hate.

We saw what hate or hatred is capable of with the assassination attempt killing of former President Donald Trump. During that attempt, an innocent Christian father and husband was killed. Hatred can manifest itself through thought, speech and violent actions.

Hate has the potential to destroy this country if we do not get it under control. President Biden spoke to the nation and said it is time to lower the temperature of all the campaign hate speech. It is time for him to be the first example of lowering the tone of hate in this country. His actions and words will go a long way to eliminating the great cloud of hate in this country. The same is also true for Donald Trump.

In everyday life in this country, people are hating one another because of who they support politically. People are hating each other for what and who they believe in. People are hating each other because of where they go to church. Even church members of the same church or denomination are hating each other. Some people are hating one another and don’t even know why they are hating.

Most of the hate in this country used to come from racism. But today there is just as much hate between Black and Black and White and White, as there used to be between Black and White. A demonic spirit of hate has infiltrated every aspect of the country. We need a huge infusion of love that can only come from and through Jesus Christ.

We are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. We are to love our enemies and do good to those who hate us. We are to bless those that curse us and pray for those who mistreat us. The “we” that I am speaking of is the People of God.

Many of us go to church on Sundays. The Lord said in Matthew 5:23-24, “If you are offering a gift to the altar and there, remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them, then come and offer your gift.” We oftentimes, default our blessings from God because He sees the hatred we have for others in our heart.

Proverbs 6:16-19 days, “There are six things the Lord hates, and seven are an abomination unto Him. (1) A proud look, (2) a lying tongue, (3) hands that shed innocent blood, (4) a heart that devises wicked imaginations, (5) feet that be swift in running to mischief, (6) a false witness and (7) he that sows discord among brethren. All of these seven things start and come from hate.

I believe it was divine intervention that enabled Donald Trump to survive the assassination attempt. His divine intervention may not have been to save Trump but to save us.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.