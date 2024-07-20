In 325 AD, the Council of Nicaea debated and decided on 27 books for the New Testament and 39 books for the Old Testament. There were 14 other books they did not omit from the Bible either. These books are 1 Esdras, 2 Esdras, Tobit, Judith, The Rest of Ester, The Wisdom of Solomon, Esslesiasticus (also known as Sirach), Baruch with the Epistle Jeremiah, The Songs of the 3 Holy Children, The History of Susana, Bel and the Dragon, The Prayer of Manasseh, 1 Maccabees, and 2 Maccabees.

The Bible was translated from Latin to English in 1611. At that time, the Bible contained 80 books, including 14 that would be removed from some versions of the Bible. In 1684, under the direction of Pope Innocent XI, these books were removed from most versions of the Bible except the 1611 edition, which was first translated into English. These books are called the Apocrypha, meaning those hidden, written in Greek. It applies to all that were removed from the Bible. There are many speculations as to why these 14 books were omitted.

The King James version of the Bible first created the term “Apocrypha” and separated these 14 books from the rest. These books are still contained in the Bibles of Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox Church, Oriental Orthodox, and the Assyrian Church of the East, in the Old Testament. They are not called Apocrypha, but they are called deuterocanonical. These books belong to the second list of sacred books, accepted as the word of God. Jews and Protestants regard them as Apocrypha.

The reasons for these 14 books removal from the Bible remain a mystery. There are many conspiracy theories, but no one knows the exact cause. One theory is that these books were omitted because they were known to only a few people. They were omitted because they would not apply to the majority of people. Some scholars believe that these 14 books did not convey the narrative of what the ancient text was trying to convey. It was not their intent to say these books were inaccurate or false but to say they were not suited for the Bible because the information was not applicable and did not have a place in the narrative of the Bible.

Some books were not written during the same period as the Bible, which was another reason for not including them. An assumption was made that these books were incomplete and would be omitted from the Bible. Many people disagree as to the reasons why these books, over time, were removed. Most people are confident that these books remained in the Bible until 1828; however, translators say that they made it challenging for people to understand the word of God.

In addition, confusion existed because some of the teachings in these books went against the accepted books in the Bible. They were difficult to read and understand. According to the translators, the Bible’s purpose was to prepare people to accept God and understand Him. Any teachings that would have complicated or challenged the purpose of the Bible would have resulted in contention.

These 14 books were probably removed from the common Bible in the seventeenth century. Today, there are different versions of the Bible. The Roman Catholic religion prefers to keep these books in their Bibles to remain as accurate as possible to the original Word of God.

I suggest that these books be read in their entirety, that you remember that man removed them, and allow the Holy Spirit to guide your beliefs.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.