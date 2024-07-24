On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, 1881 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, N.C. will have Health and Help Community Resource Fair. Community resources, health screenings, health education, school supplies, free food, fun and more. Host Pastor Elder Patrick Cooper welcomes you to join us. FMI, call Minister Lisa Cooper at 910-260-0123 to register.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Founder’s Day Service will be held at Faison Chapel Church, Warsaw, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Ray Bolton, the choir, and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Host Pastor: Rev. Tony Whitted. Join us for this occasion.

On Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr.m will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Elder Gerald Underwood will bring forth the message and music by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. At 3 p.m. Usher’s Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Larry Faison, ushers, choir, and congregation. Host Pastor Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sir. welcome everyone.

On Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St. Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. till 1130 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at SnowHill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Pastor, Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Rev.T.R.Harrington.will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C Pastor Jefferey White will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Bishop Andrew Thomas will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy, will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m., The New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center, Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919 396-8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

Every Sunday, at 7 p.m.The House of Prayer will have a service. The guest messenger, Pastor Quincy Hill will bring forth the message. The church choir will render the music. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on Facebook.

On Aug. 2-3, at 7:30 p.m., 2 Night Revival will be held at Faith and Hope Church, 910 Tram Road, Mt. Olive, N.C. The special guest messenger will be Pastor Rod Broadnax, choir and congregation of Kingdom Palace Ministries, of Spokane Washington. Host pastor: Rev. Mary Alphin. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., Fill The Pews Service will be held at New Life Worship Center, Mt. Oliver, N.C. with special guest messenger Pastor Rod Broadnax, choir, and congregation of Kingdom Palace Ministries of Spokane Washington. Host pastor: Janice Williams welcomes everyone.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. The House of Prayer will celebrate their Homecoming. The guest messenger will be Dr. Evelena Oliver, choir and congregation of St. Jude Church of Christ DOC. Warsaw, N.C. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosanna Disciples of Christ Church, 5260 Devil Race Track Road, Four Oaks, N.C. (site of Hickory Grove Church). Founder/pastor Dr. Hattie J. Lofton will sponsor, a 3 Day Weekend Revival, a Getaway Weekend with Jesus.

On Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., the guest messenger will be Pastor Jeffery White, choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. On Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m., the guest messenger will be Bishop Frank Taylor, choir and congregation of Coats Church of God of Prophecy, Coats, N.C.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m., the guest messenger will be Bishop Fred Clarida, choir and congregation of Smith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Four Oaks, N.C. Come and enjoy the word, singing and fellowship — great Weekend. FMI, contact pastor Hattie Lofton 919-934-9653.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., St. Jude Church of Christ DOC, 119 West Pierce St., Warsaw, N.C. will celebrate its 28th Pastoral Anniversary for Dr. Evelena Oliver. The guest messenger will be Pastor Sha-La Holiday, the choir, and the congregation of Truth & Love Ministries Goldsboro, N.C.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m., 61 Birthday Celebration will be held for “Sister Annie Williams” at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. Special guests: The Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers, The Alabama Gurlz. Also Featuring: The Anointed Roberton, Brothers 4 Christ, Snow Hill Male Chorus, Promise, The McLean Sisters, Bishop Perry Williams and the new Travels, The Simpson Family and The Roberton Boys. Free admission. FMI, 910-591-9985.

Regular services

Every Sunday, at 7 p.m. House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Rd. Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on Facebook. (Face masks are required).

Tarheel Challenge Academy in Salemburg, N.C. is taking applications for mentors. A mentor provides friendship, support, and guidance to a youth during his/her transition to a responsible young adulthood. (Come to the office).

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. till 12 noon. (Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin) Everyone is welcome.

The Truth of God’s Church See the great messenger: Go to: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every 1st and 3rd at 9 a.m. Bible Study every other Wednesday night via Facebook Live on the Divine Presence Worship Center page. Pastor: The Rev. Tanisha Boykin

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference Call #339-209-6421. Follow us on Facebook@stjudeunitedholy.

Union Chapel AME Zion Church Service at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Hughmiller Sr. 8465 Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. Sunday Service every 1st and 3rd at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Tommy Jones

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Floyd Ray

Beaver Dam MBC Worship service @11am 3151 0dom Rd. Clinton, N.C. 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays. Online Sunday School @ 10 am on 1st and 3rd Saturdays & 10 a.m. 2nd and 4th Sundays. (Conference line: 267 807 9611 access code: 808024#) Bible Study/Prayer Service every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. (Virtual/ZOOM) Pastor: The Rev. Adrian Bullock

Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Dr. Claudie Morrisey

New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor: Apostle Regina Lucious

Kathern Missionary Baptist Church worship services every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.

Bible Mission on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffrey Howard

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Church Service every 1st and 3rd at 11:15 a.m. Pray meeting and Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Ray Bolton

N.C. Prayer Tower Del Ministries 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. Pastor: Thira Peterson

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, NC Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service every 1st and 4th Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C Worship Service at 11 a.m. Every 2nd and 4th Bible Study Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Host Pastor: Elder Gerald Underwood

The People’s Church Sampson St. Clinton, N.C. Worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Victor Wilson

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg, N.C. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. Montorom Williams

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Sunday Services are held at 11 a.m. Pastor: Bishop Fullwood

Clinton International Church Worship Services on the 1st and 5th Sundays at 11 a.m. Host Pastor: The Rev. Paul Blue, Tillery St., Clinton, N.C.

St. Paul Church of Christ Clinton, N.C. Worship Services 1st.and 4th at 10:45 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. David Marible Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship Services every Sunday services at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Host pastor: Eldress Thelma Waters

New Church of Christ Church, Faison, N.C. Every Sunday services at 11 a.m. Host pastor: Apostle Blonny Aycock

Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Every Sunday service at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m., 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. Host pastor: Rev. Eddie Parker

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. Services on 1st and 3rd. at 11:15 a.m. Bible Study on Thursday at 6 p.m. Host pastor: Rev. Wendell Newton

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, 307 Railroad St. Roseboro, N.C. Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Monday’s Prayer service at 7 p.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on Zoom) The ID number is 209-952-3830 and the password to join is 485677. Pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas

Holy Tabernacle UNC Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services, every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (in person), 7 p.m. a conference call when announced. Temperature check and mask required. Pastor: Bishop Christopher Brown ll

Lisbon St. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship Service at 10 a.m. Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099# Bible Study on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in person and on Facebook live. (Face masks are required.) Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr.

Church of God, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Host pastor: Betty J. Melton.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Worship services at 11 a.m. 1st. & 3rd. Sundays. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Evangelist Deborah Taylor.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White

Christ Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m. Bible Study every Wed. at 7 p.m. Conference call- 617-829-6138. Pastor: The Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr., 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every 2nd and 3rd. at 11 a.m. Pastor: Apostle Judy Howard. 113 Shamrock Dr. Clinton, N.C.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m. 1st.-3rd. & 5th Sunday School at 9:45 online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#. Pastor: Elder Elizabeth Michelle

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 339-209-5109. (No access code is needed) Pastor: The Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith

First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Services every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. John Oliver

St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey, N.C. Worship Services: at 11 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sunday. Host: Guest Peacher

First Missionary Baptist Church, Keansville, N.C. Worship Services: Every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev.Cornelius Moore

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Worship Services: Every 1st. 3rd, and 4th Sundays. Prayer and Bible Study Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Tyman M. Wallace Sr.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, N.C. Service at 11 a.m.on the 2nd and 4th Sunday Host pastor: Elder Louise Royal

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Hwy 421 South. Service at 11 a.m. on the 1st. and 3rd Sunday. Bible Study Thursday at 7 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Elwood Mcphail

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every 2nd and 4th at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Alice Jean Boykin

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every 1st, 3rd, and 4th at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Thomas Raynor

Holy Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd. Clinton, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: Randy Simmons

Goshen Disciples Church, 7120 Sutton Town Rd. Faison, N.C. Worship Service 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays at 11 a.m. Prayer meetings and Bible Study 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Pastor: Elder Donald Dewitt

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church 9364 Wildcat Rd. Ivanhoe, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Prayer meeting on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Bible study on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Larry B. Faison

Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 Mckoy St. Clinton, N.C. Bible Study every Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Pastor: Apostle Onyx Martin Sr.

Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison, N.C. Worship Service 1st and 3rd at 11 a.m. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Pastor: Dr. A.J. Connors

Thought For The Week: Be nice to people. God is watching you.

May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Our prayers go out to the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.