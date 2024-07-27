I suppose many of us have heard or said these words, “this country is in a mess.” For Christians, this should not come as a surprise.

According to the Bible, perilous times will come in the last days. I Timothy 1:4 says, “Now the Spirit speaks expressly, that in the latter times, some will depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and the doctrine of devils.” In other words, during the last days there will be a deliberate and permanent rejection of the Word of God, (our faith), by Believers who had previously professed faith.

Such is the case with abortion!

The Catholic Church does not believe in abortion. Many Catholics are banned if they have an abortion or believe in abortions. Even President Joe Biden is supposedly banned from taking Holy Communion in the Catholic Church because of his strong beliefs that a woman has the right to an abortion. Sadly, many other churches are starting to feel the same way as Biden. Joe Biden and others like him are the perfect example of one who has departed from the faith. This is also true of his Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris appears to be the next Democratic candidate for President of the United States. She believes in and promotes abortion. In her speeches at various political stumps, she always says the government has no right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body. She is right, but there is somebody who can. And that somebody is God, if you consider yourself a child of God.

President Biden spoke recently at the NAACP National Convention. During his speech, he proclaimed that he, with Kamala Harris, will bring back Roe v Wade, which has been overturned by the Supreme Court. Upon making that statement, he received a rousing ovation of approval from the audience in attendance. I suspect many in that audience consider themselves as children of God.

Many say abortion is part of the reproductive rights of a woman. Are you kidding me/ There is only one person who has reproductive rights and again, that person is God. God is the creator of all things and that clearly includes life. Conception is done by Him and only Him.

There is scripture in the Bible that solves the issue of abortion. I Corinthians 6:19 says, “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost, which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own.” If you have the Holy Ghost inside of you, the issue of abortion is not an issue. You simply hold on to the simple words, “if God said I believe it.”

“I Corinthians 3:17-20 says, “If any man defiles the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are. Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. For the wisdom of this world, is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness, and again, the Lord knows the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.”

When the Bible says many will depart from the faith, it is talking about Believers. God is warning Believers not to be deceived into departing from the Word of God by those who appear and claim to be wise. Including politicians and others who are wanting to be “the first.”

Make no mistake about it, the abortion issue may cause many alleged Believers to not enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Abortion, no matter how you want to color it is the murder and killing of babies.

Galatians 5:21 says, “…those who commit murders shall not inherit the Kingdom of God. Abortion is the work of the flesh and the flesh lusteth against the Spirit. Galatians 5:16-17 says, “…Walk in the Spirit and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. For the flesh, lusteth against the Spirit and the Spirit against the flesh, and these are contrary one to the other, so that you cannot do the things that you would.”

Many weapons may be formed against me because of this article. And I cannot forget the man who orchestrated the overturning of Roe v Wade was shot on 6-11-2024. But there is another 6-11 that I follow. It is Ephesians 6:11 which says, “No weapon formed against you will prosper.”

Perhaps this abortion issue is God’s way of separating the wheat from the tares, Which are you?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.