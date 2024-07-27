As with most of the writings of the apostle Paul, the letter to the Galatians reveals the removal of a great wall that stood between Jews and Gentiles. Somewhat of a contrast is seen between “the law” and “faith”. The law Paul spoke of was the old law of Moses given upon Sinai, and the “faith” that he spoke of was the gospel of Jesus Christ. He wrote, “Knowing that a man is not justified by the words of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified” (Gal. 2:15). Many of what was called Judaizing teachers demanded that the Gentiles had to submit to certain Jewish laws and customs, such as circumcision, in order to be accepted. Paul made it abundantly clear in his epistle to those of Galatia that such was not true. He stated, “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law, ye are fallen from grace” (Gal. 5:4).

Four verses at the end of the third chapter provide application to the instructions given thus far by Paul. He stated, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Chris Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free there is neither male nor female, for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise” (Gal. 3:26-29).

Paul said, “And if ye be Christ’s…” (v. 29). Note the possessive nature of that word “Christ’s”. It denotes all Christians belong to Christ; they are His. There was to be no more Jew and Gentile, all Christians belong to Him.

Peter finally caught on to this at the home of Cornelius. “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:34). But notice also that little word, “if” in that same verse. If indicates not all belong to the Lord, not all are His. The scriptures clearly show that in fact, there are many that fall into this category (Matt. 7:13-14; 22-23; Matt. 25:46). So, how do we come to belong to Christ; to be a possession of Christ? The answer is, whatever it takes to become a saved person is what it takes to belong to Christ, for they in essence are saying the same thing. What did Paul reveal in this passage concerning this change?

Paul said that we are Christ’s when we have put on Christ in baptism. “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:27). Notice that preposition “into”. A change of location has taken place at the point of baptism. Paul showed this in the Roman epistle as well, when he said, “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:4). To the Corinthian church, Paul wrote, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:17).

One more important point from our four verses. Paul pointed out that “if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise” (v. 29). The promise began with Abraham (Gen. 12:3), passed through Isaac (Gen. 22:18) and then through Jacob, the founder of the twelve tribes of Israel (Gen. 26:3-4). Ultimately, the promise came to rest in Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Paul wrote, “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Gal. 3:16). Christians are those promised to receive an eternal inheritance. Paul said, “And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise” (Gal. 3:29). To the Romans he wrote, “And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ” (Rom. 8:17). To Titus he wrote, “That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life” (Tit. 3:7). Peter wrote, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, To an inheritance incorruptible, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you” (I Pet. 1:3-4).

No matter the color of our skin or the land in which we live, or the riches we may possess, only those who are Christ’s will have eternal life.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].