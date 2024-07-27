Do you know an old movie that was the highest-grossing movie of all time? Each reader who whispered, “The Titanic” is right. The movie touched hearts and brought tears as people watched in awe of the world wide power and long lasting effect of the tragic story. Remembering how the Titanic was a dream ship (so to speak) of magnificent power and glamorous decor that was thought to be unsinkable.

However, on the journey across the Atlantic it collided with an iceberg and sank on it’s very first voyage. The Titanic left Southampton, England in April 1912 with 2,224 people aboard. They paid ‘a pretty penny’ (actually a small fortune) for tickets to sail across the sea of blue and make history when their voyage was through. Nearly 1,500 people, which was two thirds of the passengers, froze to death or drowned in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. How sad that this spectacular ship was short on the number of lifeboats to save all the people from a watery grave.

The ‘coincidence’ or ‘Godwink’ came fourteen years before the Titanic sailed away from England’s rocky shore on its fateful voyage. A man named Morgan Robertson wrote a fiction story called ‘The Wreck of the Titan’! Reading this story of a fiction ship named ‘The Titan’ in Mr. Rushnell’s book made me shiver with goosebumps sliding down my spine. Sharing some of the details that parallel the fictitious ship ‘The Titan’ with the real ship ‘The Titanic’ will send shivers down your spine too. The story seems unbelievable, yet, it is true!

Both ships departed from Southampton, England. The fictional Titan and real Titanic were both supposed to be unsinkable. Each ship struck an iceberg on the starboard side, near midnight. For both ships loaded with passengers, the tragedies happened in the month of April. Sadly, both ships did not have enough lifeboats for all the passengers to be rescued and saved from a cold, watery death. Both ships had a few passengers who survived; yet, most of the people who boarded the spectacular ships, for the trip of a lifetime, sadly lost their lives. Those unfortunate people died in the frigid waters in the North Atlantic.

How did the author of ‘The Titan’ write a book with a plot so similar to ‘The Titanic – a real ship, with real people, who dined and danced, and died from an icy collision with an iceberg? What stirred inside Mr. Rushnell’s mind to write his book about a fictitious ship with a similar name and destiny as the real ship? The plot thickens knowing the real ship had not even been built and events of the voyage had not happened yet, and the movie would not be released until 1997.

Could the book’s publication have been a warning, a Godwink, or maybe a divine stirring that was ignored? Sadly, those who should have noticed the Godwink didn’t seek it! The Titanic really did sink, and most of the people really died, even the love of Rose’s life … Jack!

This story wouldn’t be complete without mentioning their beautiful love story (filled with Godwinks) that took place on the real Titanic. Like me, most of you reading this story have surely watched The Titanic several times while wiping tears and cheering on the underdog, scrappy Jack, who slipped on board the ship and fell in love with his future bride, wealthy Rose! They were as deeply in love as were the waters where he sacrificed his life so that the love of his life could live.

The Titanic film has made more than $2,2 billion at the box office, and it continues to hold a place in pop culture history thanks to its beloved stars, heartbreaking storyline, and breathtaking scenes.

