Have you read the book of Proverbs and meditated on the wise teachings for God’s people? If not, I encourage you to make time to spend time studying and abiding by the wise words of Solomon, son of David, King of Israel. The importance of Proverbs is shared by Solomon in the first chapter of Proverbs.

“Proverbs teaches wisdom and self-control and will hep you understand the wise words written to encourage and teach you how to be wise and self-controlled. They teach you to be honest and fair and right. They make the uneducated smarter and give knowledge and sense to the young. Wise people can also listen and learn; even smart people an find good advice in these words. Then, anyone can understand wise words and stories, the words of the wise and their riddles. Knowledge begins with respect for the Lord, but fools hate wisdom and self-control.”

Feeling prompted to write a series of stories from Proverbs powerfully stirred within as Solomon’s wise words settled in my heart. Surely, these stories will touch your hearts also, even though you have surely read the 31 chapters in Proverbs more times than one. My prayers are that you’ll be blessed and inspired to read and study your Bible even more as we look for wisdom in these troubled times of 2024.

This story focuses on chapter 31 where Solomon shares words about “The Good Wife:! “It is hard to find a good wife, because she is worth more than rubies. Her husband trusts her completely. With her, he has everything he needs. She does him good and not harm for as long as she lives. She gets us while it is still dark and prepares food for her family and feeds her servant girls. She inspects a field and buys it. With money she earned, she plants a vineyard.

She does her work with energy, and her arms are strong. She knows that what she makes is good. Her lamp burns late into the night. She makes thread with her hands and weaves her own cloth. She welcomes the poor and helps the needy. She does not worry about her family when it snows, because they all have clothes to keep them warm. She makes coverings for herself; her clothes are made of linen. Her husband is known at the city meetings, where he makes decisions as one of the leaders of the land. She makes linen clothes and sells them and provides belts to the merchants. She is strong and is respected by the people. She looks forward to the future with JOY! She speaks wise words and teaches others to be kind. She watches her family and never wastes her time. Her children speak well of her. Her husband also praises her, saying, there are many fine women, but you are better than all of them.

Charm can fool you, and beauty can trick you, but a woman who respects the Lord should be praised. Give her the reward she has earned; she should be praised in public for what she has done.” Proverbs 21: 10-31

Hopefully those who read this message from Proverbs will take to heart words of wisdom shared by Solomon about being The Good Wife! May God expand our thinking and actions to be The Good Person (whatever title we have) … who adheres to giving our best and loving the Lord with all our heart, mind, and soul in all that we do … and loving others too!

