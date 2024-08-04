It is known that when you surf the internet, you can find what you are looking for. The decision is yours to decide which version to keep. That applies to Naomi, the mother-in-law of Ruth, the Moabite. The Moabites were known for their worship of idols, rebelliousness, and immoral behavior. Scholars portray Naomi differently, from a caring and gracious woman to an overbearing and domineering one. I suspect the truth lies somewhere in between.

As a backstory, Elimelech, Naomi’s husband, decided to move his family from Bethlehem to Moab during a time of famine in Judah. This relocation, unfortunately, led to tragedy as Elimelech passed away, leaving Naomi a widow with two sons. The sons married Moabite women during their stay. Tragically, the sons died as well, leaving the three women widows.

“In the days when the judges ruled, there was a famine in the land, and a man from Bethlehem in Judah, together with his wife and two sons, went to live for a while in the country of Moab. The man’s name was Elimelech, his wife’s name Naomi, and the names of his two sons were Mahlon and Kilion. They were Ephratites from Bethlehem, Judah. And they went to Moab and lived there. Now Elimelech, Namoi’s husband, died, and she was left with her two sons. They married Moabite women, one named Orpha and the other Ruth. After they had lived there about ten years, both Mahlon and Kilion also died, and Naomi was left without her two sons and her husbands.” Ruth 1:1-5 NIV.

Matthew Henry proposed this. “Elimelech’s care to provide for his family was not to be blamed, but his removal into the country of Moab could not be justified. And the removal ended in the wasting of his family. It is folly to think of escaping that cross, which, being laid in our way, we ought to take up. Changing our place seldom is mending it. Those who bring young people into bad acquaintance and take them out of the way of public ordinances, though they may think them well-principled and are against temptation, know not what will be the end.”

Naomi received word that the Lord was ending the famine; thus, she decided to return to the land of Judah. The daughter-in-law Orpha chose to stay behind, but Ruth clung to Naomi. Ruth was willing to give up her security and the possibility of having children to care for Naomi. Ruth said, “Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. So the two women went on until they came to Bethlehem.” Ruth 1:16, 19 NIV.

I recently saw a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on social media: “The richer we have become materially, the poorer we become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly in the air like birds and swim in the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers.” The story of Naomi and Ruth is a helpful model for us of good relationships. Naomi was going home, but Ruth would be a stranger in the land of Judah. Ruth came to know the God of Israel through Naomi. How often do we witness the Good News to those we have contact with? How many opportunities do we miss?

Fast forward to Ruth meeting Boaz. I cannot read this story without my eyes filling with tears and my heart filling with compassion for Ruth. Boaz recognized the faithfulness, kindness, and integrity exhibited by Ruth. Her character and daily living spoke for itself.

Boaz told Ruth, “I’ve been told all about what you have done for your mother-in-law since the death of your husband – how you left your father and mother and your homeland and came to live with a people you did not know before. May the Lord repay you for what you have done. May you be richly rewarded by the Lord, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge.” Ruth 2:11-12 NIV.

“As she [Ruth] got up to glean, Boaz gave orders to his men, ‘Even if she gathers among the sheaves, don’t embarrass her. Rather, pull out some stalks for her from the bundles and leave them for her to pick up, and don’t rebuke her.” Ruth 2:15-16 NIV. Out of his abundance, he provided for people in need. How often do we surpass the accepted provision patterns for those less fortunate? Do we ever do more than the minimum for others?

There are people in our communities like Ruth today. God calls us to welcome and provide for all the “strangers” among us, just as He welcomed us when we were outsiders. He made us members of His household and grafted us into His Kingdom. We must extend that same love and generosity to those around us. Love one another as He loves us.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.