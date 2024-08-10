Have you taken time to study some wise teachings in Proverbs and mull over in your mind the power of God’s sovereignty? Our heavenly Father loves all His children and longs for us to love Him first with all our hearts, minds, and souls. His warnings in the Word and yearning for us to stay closely connected to Him are deeply embedded throughout Solomon’s writings in Proverbs.

However, God does not play; He stands firm in His directions and corrections for all His children in the world. In the first chapter of Proverbs, we read of His warnings against evil and rewards of wisdom. May each of us be encouraged to study Proverbs with open minds and humbled hearts as we honor God in how we live, work, and play. Heeding His warnings, seeking wisdom, and seeing the rewards of being faithful and true to Thee can keep us closely connected to Christ through heartaches and hallelujahs — sunshine and rain — sorrow and happiness. May the following scripture touch hearts and change lives as we meander through mess in our mixed up world.

“My child, listen to our father’s teaching and do not forget your mother’s advice. Their teaching will be like flowers in your hair or a necklace around your neck. If sinners try to lead you into sin, do not follow them. They will say, ‘Come with us, Let’s ambush and kill someone; let’s attack some innocent people just for sun. Let’s swallow them alive, as death does; let’s swallow them whole, as the grave does. We will take all kinds of valuable things and fill our houses with stolen goods. Come join us and we will share stolen goods with you. My child, do not go along with them; do not do what they do. They are eager to do evil and quick to kill. It is useless to spread out a net right where the birds can see it. But sinners will fall into their own traps; they will only catch themselves! All greedy people end up this way; Greed Kills Selfish People”! Proverbs 8-19

“Wisdom is like a woman shouting in the streets, raising her voice in city squares, crying out at the city gates. Foolish people, how long will you be like fools? ow long will you make fun of wisdom and hate knowledge? If only you had listened when I corrected you, I would have told you what’s in my heart; I would have told you what I am thinking, I called, but you refused to listen; I held out my hand, nut you paid no attention. You did not follow my advice and did not listen when I corrected you. So, I will laugh when you are in trouble. I will make fun when disaster strikes you, when disaster comes over you like a storm, when trouble strikes you like a whirlwind, when pain and trouble overwhelm you.Then you will call to me, but I will not answer. You will look for me, but you will not find me. It is because you rejected knowledge and did not choose to respect the Lord. You did not accept my advice and rejected my correction. So, you will get what you planned for others. Fools will die because they refuse to listen and will be destroyed because they do not care. BUT … those who listen to me will live in safety and be at peace, without fear of injury. Cry out for wisdom and set your mind on understanding. Only the Lord gives wisdom; he gives knowledge and understanding, He stores up wisdom for those who are honest. Like a shield he protects the innocent. He makes sure that justice is done, and he protects those who are loyal to him. Then you will understand what is honest and fair and what is right and good to do. Wisdom will come into your mind and knowledge will be pleasing to you. Good sense will protect you; understanding will guard you, those who are honest will live in the land and those who are innocent will remain in it.” Proverbs 2: 1-22

May the powerful messages from Proverbs 1 and 2 encourage people all over God’s creation to be wise and do what is right and good in His sight. Now is the time for all His children to Rise Up in wisdom, honor our sovereign God, stay closely connected to Christ our King, and praise Father, Son, and Holy Spirit in everything.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.