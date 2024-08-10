Both God the Father and Jesus Christ the Son, asked questions on occasion. It was for the purpose of teaching, not to obtain knowledge. God is omniscient, having all knowledge and neither needed nor needs any man to reveal anything to Him. However, the first question found in the Bible, is a question posed by God. Adam and Eve had disobeyed God’s command to abstain from eating the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Having their eyes opened, they realized they were naked and sewed fig leaves together to cover their nakedness. When they heard God walking in the garden, they hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God amongst the trees of the garden. It was at this time that God asked Adam, “Where Art thou” (Gen. 3:6-9). God knew exactly where Adam and Eve were and the reason they were there. No man can hide from God. The psalmist wrote, “The Lord looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God” (Psalm 14:2). The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do” (Heb. 4:13). One could say that Jonah learned this truth the hard way upon his attempt to hide himself from God in the bowels of a ship bound for Tarshish instead of going to Nineveh as commanded. He soon found himself in the bowels of a great fish instead. There are no secrets from God (Ecc. 12:14).

So, what was the purpose of the question God asked? The same as all questions that the Father or the Son asked, to get the person or persons questioned to see for themselves the error of their beliefs or actions. In the case of Adam, it was for Adam to stop and give thought to where he was, not the physical location, but the spiritual one, hiding from God rather than eagerly seeking Him. Adam needed to realize that he was not at one with God anymore; he had left God. Isaiah pointed out to Israel, “…your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear” (Isa. 59:2). He had been warned, “…in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Gen. 2:17). It was not physical death that Adam fell to that day, but spiritual death, separation from God. Just as surely as Adam’s sin separated him from God, so does ours. Peter wrote, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil” (I Pet. 3:12).

Sin is transgression of God’s word. John wrote, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law, for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). “The soul that sinneth, it shall die” (Ezek.18:20). The end result of those who die in this state is seen in the words of Paul; “Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:9), eternal destruction and separation from God. Paul wrote, “All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23). “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (I John 1:8).

Thus, the need for each of us to ask ourselves, “Where am I?” (II Cor. 13:5). There must be some way to restore one’s lost relationship with God. The word reconciliation comes to mind for it speaks of the removal of the gap that sin has placed between man and God. Paul wrote, “For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life” (Rom. 5:10). The blood of Jesus Christ has made possible that reconciliation. Paul wrote, “And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven. And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled” (Col. 1:20-21). The Galatians were told, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ, have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:26-27). It is all important that one be in Christ. Salvation is in Christ! Paul wrote, “Therefore I endure all things for the elect’s sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory” (II Tim. 2:10). Where am I if I am not in Christ? I am as Adam and Eve hiding from God in the bushes and trees of the garden with a few fig leaves that fail miserably to cover my nakedness. This should remind us of where we will be if we die in this state. There are only two possible destinations, “And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal” (Matt. 25:46).

