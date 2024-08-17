It may be that I have written on this topic before, but if I have not, I should have. These two words are great advice all through life and in almost every realm of life: Be Prepared. These two words make up the motto for the Boy Scouts of America, and it was stressed that we were to be prepared for whatever we encountered, such as rainy, windy nights or freezing cold temperatures. It is great advice in the realm of education. When exam time comes, be prepared. It is great advice in the financial world as well. Be prepared for the expenses encountered in life, including those little unexpected ones which actually we should have been expecting. But, the greatest realm in which this advice is needed is that of our spiritual life. In the long ago, the prophet Amos warned Israel with these words, “Therefore thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and because I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel” (Amos 4:12). Just as Israel of old, we need to be prepared to meet our God. A few simple facts reveals this to be great advice.

First, because God is. We will not fill this page with the proofs for the existence of God, but simply note that he is and that we must recognize that fact. “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God” (Psalm 14:1). “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). The Hebrew writer noted, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6).

Secondly, as Israel of old, man must meet God. “And as it is appointed unto man once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). We all recognize the first part of that statement as true by our experiences in life. No one lives forever! Even though Methuselah lived nine hundred and sixty-nine years, in the end, he died (Gen. 5:27). Our meeting with God will be universal, there will be no exceptions. “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Rom. 14:12). “But why doest thou judge thy brother? Or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? For we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ” (Rom. 14:10). “And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats” (Matt. 25:32). “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained…”(Acts 17:30-31). “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ…” (II Cor. 5:10). Everyone, all persons, all nations all men every where, and all are the terms used in those verses to show who will stand before the Lord to be judged. Christ will be the judge in that day (Acts 17:31; II Tim. 4:1). The gospel of Jesus Christ will be the standard of judgment (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16), and our adherence to that standard, or lack thereof, will determine if we are eternally doomed to hell or welcomed into a heavenly home. “The soul that sinneth, it shall die” (Ezek. 18:20). “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done” (II Cor. 5:10). Nothing will be hidden, every secret that we may have kept from mankind will be open and visible to He who will judge us on that day (Ecc. 12:14; Heb. 4:13).

Therefore, because God is and we shall all stand before Him in judgment, we need to be prepared. If something is important to us, surely we will prepare for it, and nothing could be as important as being found faithful in the day of judgment. “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37). So, just how shall we prepare? It does not take a genius to answer that question. We must study the instruction manual given to us by the one who will be judging us. Search the scriptures daily as did the noble Bereans (Acts 17:11). God’s word is truth (John 17:17) and knowing it shall set one free (John 8:32). But, just knowing it is not preparation enough. James said, “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves” (James 1:22). Persevere unto the end. “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Gal. 6:9). Jesus told the church at Smyrna, “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” (Rev. 2:10). Now, in this present life, is when we have opportunity to change our lives to fit the pattern God has set for salvation. Prepare to meet thy God, O America!

