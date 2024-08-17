How are we dressed when we go out the door in the year of the Lord — 2024? Surely, we see signs of ‘anything goes’ with different styles of dress across God’s creation. Dress codes that ‘once upon a time ‘were adhered to in workplaces, church, schools, even recreational events have gone by the wayside in today’s world of do what you desire and wear what you want … ‘just do it’! What seems unacceptable has become the norm for many people in today’s society.

In Biblical times getting dressed was somewhat simpler for the average person than it is for us today. The apostle Paul wore knee-length tunics with an undergarment and belt around his waist., a robe or cloak, and sandals. Pictures of Jesus reveal his humble dress code that allowed easier travel across the rough terrain of his homeland and beyond. Jesus would probably share a different story about ‘how we dress’!

Surely, He would frown on inappropriate dress, but His message to all people would focus more on how our hearts are dressed. Can’t you just see Jesus teaching the crowds gathered on the hillsides to love, forgive, and do to other people the way you want them to do unto you? Jesus taught lessons that still linger in hearts of those who love and long to serve Him, even in times when ‘what is wrong seems right and what is right seems wrong”! Even when the stoic Pharisees were dressed to a tee from head to toe, Jesus reminded them to only cast stones if they were without sin. Oh, what a wonderful Savior we have to walk with us, talk with us, and tell us ‘we are His own’!

Don’t you just love the Lord and look forward to spending time with Him every day. How blessed we are to have the thrill of knowing the Holy Spirit is living inside our hearts and guiding us along our way.

If you haven’t invited Him in…do not delay! Ask Him to dwell inside your heart to complete your spiritual dress and praise Him with a Hip Hip hoorah! In Colossians 3:12-14, Paul described eight different articles of spiritual clothing that the Christian should ‘put on’ daily…

1. Tender mercies (compassion)

2. Kindness

3. Humility

4. Meekness

5. Longsuffering

6. Patience

7. Forgiveness

8. LOVE — (the bond of perfection — love ties the others together in unity.

In our world today where many people strive to be fashion forward, think of the impact of a person dressed in Paul’s eight spiritual qualities. Which would change the world more — being dressed in the latest fashions or being dressed in the likeness of Christ?

As we get dressed each morning, let us take time to put on LOVE and all the things Paul stressed are so important in how we witness to people who come our way. Let’s Just Do It and be pleasing to Jesus when we share His love all around — every day.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.