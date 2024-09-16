Have you felt the pangs of hunger with no food to be found?

Hunger is real and relevant to more things than food to keep our bodies nourished. Has hunger pounded inside as you sought the Lord and He heard? God sees every child’s plight with many groaning in hunger throughout long days and nights! There are those who hunger for food to eat, for food of encouragement to stay grounded in faith when fighting and fury abound. The hunger for happiness happens without reason or rhyme, with God’s peace and joy coming in His perfect time.

Fear and famine are rampant worldwide with Holy Spirit guidance giving grit to subside. Loneliness and anxiety steal happiness within, but God promises His Helper He will send. Hatred, heartache, sinful living abound, as falling away from God spreads all around! How can ‘we His children’ be silent and look the other way when we know the time is ripe for Jesus to return any day? Now is the time for All God’s Children to repent, reach out, and realize God’s grace and mercy give reason to sing and shout…not stew in bitterness, unforgiveness, and doubt. God quenches our hunger for food to nourish our bodies and save our souls. God, our heavenly Father longs for us to be safe in His fold. Let us turn to HIM to stay, trust and obey, stay filled with the fruit of the Spirit that chases all hunger away.

May the following song ( God of the Hungry) written by Scott Soper in 1989 bless your heart as has mine. God is ready to fill us up any ole’ time. What a wonderful revelation knowing love covers a multitude of sins as we walk in faith closely connected to HIM.

God of the Hungry, by Scott Soper:

“God of all the hungry millions, God who suffers with the poor, still our greed keeps us from

sharing with the hungry at our door. All who thirst will thirst no longer when we do as you would

do. May we care for all your people; Help us know that they are you.

God who travels with the stranger, greeted by our apathy, teach us to embrace all people; all

can live with dignity. You have bid us clothe the naked, bringing hope in all we do. May we

welcome all your people, Help us know that they are you.

God who loves the sick, the dying, they are precious in your sight; we will bring them your

compassion, fill their living your light. God who brings the captive freedom, free our hearts to

love anew. May we comfort all your people; Help us know that they are YOU!

Now is the time for all God’s children to rise up in love, be filled with so much joy, hope,

forgiveness, and faith that we dare not allow hunger to destroy our lives! Let hunger cease

knowing HE’s Alive; His mercies – new each morning – we see! It’s time to be refueled, proclaim

love and loyalty for God of the hungry for all His creation to see. Let shouts ring out around the

world…“He lives, He lives…praise be to THEE!”