Do you love reading the amazing stories in God’s Word? Oh, the joy of a rainy, snowy, quiet, stay at home day with no demands or deadlines claiming your time! Reading stories from God’s Word is absolutely sublime.

The ninth chapter of Luke in the New Testament shares a story of how we can accomplish great things together for God’s Kingdom when we keep pressing forward. It also warns that no one who looks back after putting his hand to the plow is fit for the Kingdom of God. Reading an old newsletter with a similar story sent a strong spark to my heart to share it again.

In Luke 9, Jesus gave His disciples power and authority over all devils and the ability to cure diseases. He sent them to preach the kingdom of God and heal the sick. He told them to take nothing with them and if they weren’t received in one’s house to shake off the dust from their feet and keep going through the towns preaching and healing people.

In this chapter, Jesus told the disciples to have the 5,000 people sit down in groups of fifty. Then, He took the five loaves and two fish (the little boy’s lunch) looked up to heaven, blessed them, and gave the food to the disciples to share with the multitude of hungry people. They were filled and the disciples took up twelve baskets of leftovers. Oh, what a wonderful day with Jesus feeding His sheep and seeing a miracle among them.

Jesus was praying as His disciples were there with him. Jesus asked them, “Whom say the people that I am”? They gave many answers but Peter said, “The Christ of God”! Jesus told them to tell no man this that He would suffer many things and be rejected of the elders and chiefs priests and scribes, and be slain, and be raised the third day. In verse 23, the story continues as Jesus said,”If any man comes after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lost it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it.”

The chapter is filled with powerful messages Jesus shared to prepare His followers for the time when they would be charged with carrying on God’s Love Story and sharing the gospel throughout the land. While they were walking one day, one of His beloved said, “Lord, I will follow You wherever You go.” Jesus said, “Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head.” Then He said to another, “Follow Me. But he said, “Lord, let me first go and

bury my father.” Jesus said to him, “Let the dead bury their own dead, but you go and preach the kingdom of God.”

And another also said, “Lord, I will follow You, but let me first go and bid them farewell to those who are at my house.” But Jesus said to him, “No one, having put his hand to the plow and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.” Jesus and his followers moved from village to village without the three people seeking to be part of Jesus’ group. They realized the price was too much to pay, when Jesus revealed the cost of following Him. His words ring with truth today as many desire to follow but look back at their heart’s desires that call them away from Christ. This story from Luke 9 reminds us how often we hold on to the past. Our past is how we are shaped and it has a lot to do with who we are. However, when we hold on to the past so tightly that it hinders us from God’s plans for our lives today and the future…He would say to us what He did to the three…” you are not fit for the kingdom of God”!

While we are called to hold onto things like Biblical truths and Christian morality, we must change our mind set of holding on to the ‘good old days’ or the way things used to be that can hinder growth in our churches and halt the precious plans Jesus has in store for His loyal followers.

“For such a time as this” when Jesus could Rapture us Home any day now, let us join together as His followers and grab hold of the plow and look forward! Let us be guilty of sowing seeds of His Word and ways, sharing His love, singing His songs, and teaching the world to sing in perfect harmony…” Jesus, Jesus how we love Thee, how great is our God”, and in this very place we call home sweet home in southeastern North Carolina…there’s quite enough LOVE for everyone and the Holy Spirit is alive and well as we come together in unity, go forth in faith, grab the plow …with no turning back!