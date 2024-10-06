A powerful scripture recorded in Psalm 144:15 sheds light on what’s happening in many nations across God’s creation. That scripture prompted Elizabeth Gravelies to write a song about blessed people in a blessed nation. May the scripture and song resonate in the hearts of each person who reads this love story about a nation we call ‘home sweet home’ …America the

Beautiful filled with burdens and blunders! We the people are in need of revival and restoration of God’s principles and practices being top priority from sea to shining sea. The time is now to move the emphasis from ‘we’ by making God our first love for all to see! The time is now to truly trust, love, and live for THEE!

“Blessed are the people whose God is the Lord” Psalm 144:15. The time is now to stop blaming and bickering — which leads to hating and hurting – that causes violence, death, and destruction in nations across God’s creation. Rioting, rousing evil, refusing to give God glory pleases the evil one! America’s rebellious, complacent, dangerous falling away from God hurts – we the people who love Him – but most of all…God’s Son!

May the powerful message in this song stir Holy Spirit movements in our land. Now is the time to surrender our all to God with chords of loving unity bringing conviction in our hearts with a happy, hallelujah, humble closeness to THEE!

“Blessed the nation whose God is the Lord; Blessed the land where He reigns. Blessed the people who trust in His Word, and worship His glorious name. He is a loving and merciful God; We are but children of dust, He is our Refuge, our Strength and our Shield; And He is the Lord that we trust.

Blessed the nation whose God is the Lord; BLessed the land where He reigns. Blessed the people who trust in His Word, And worship His glorious name.” Now is the time for all men and women who love the Lord and crave His ways to be restored – come to the aid of our crumbling country, and pray for people who are lost. Let us stand up for Jesus – give glory to our heavenly Father for the blessed nation we call home – unite in love for God and His children while clinging closely to Christ… no matter the cost!

In His name we pray, Amen.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.