The Multicultural Committee of Sampson County is hosting a free coat giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 10.

There is a one coat per person limit, but it is for all ages, and any in need of a warm coat this winter.

‘Sharing the Warmth’ will be held this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 450 McKoy St, Clinton.

Free hot dogs will also be available during the free coat giveaway.