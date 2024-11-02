While they were on potrol and watching the streets, the Clinton Police Department was still in on the fun and was one of the Halloween on the Square trunks.

The Sampson County YMCA partnered with the Clinton Main Street program to host Halloween on the Square this year. Few were having more fun with their collaboration than executive director John Adams who, despite his costume’s look, was actually SpongeBob and not a pirate.

It wasn’t all people who came out to enjoy Halloween on the Square. Dogs like Cockroach were in on the excitement and fun.

There were plenty of people milling around downtown in all kinds of costumes and Dr. Ken Yang decided to join in the fun.

This was just a small portion of the long line of trick-or-treaters who poured into downtown for Halloween on the Square.

First Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Matt Seals was a minion this year and got to pose with these young Power Rangers, Henry and David Stone.

The trunks serving as sites for treats was a big hit for Halloween on the Square as 20 were popped up and decorated head-to-toe.

Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton was downtown for Halloween on the Square but his role that night was a dad. He’s pictured here with his daughter Harlyn.

The trunks serving as sites for treats was a big hit for Halloween on the Square as 20 were popped up and decorated head-to-toe.

There was a huge showcase of costumes at this year’s Halloween on the Square in downtown Clinton, where hundreds packed the streets.

It was a spooktacular night in downtown Clinton Thursday as huge crowds from around the community flocked to the center of town for this year’s Halloween on the Square event.

“It was another great night in the city of Clinton; you can’t ask for any better,” said the Rev. Matt Seals, of First Methodist Church in Clinton.

Seals had one of the 20 trunks that were propped up and decorated with Halloween attire. It was those same trunks that drew people of all ages to the downtown, many of them dressed in their best costumes.

And what a variety was on display. There were the classics — from princesses to vampires and witches — and the popular — Power Rangers, Spider-Men, Iron Man and Despicable Me’s Minions — and they were scattered across the courthouse square. Even popular anime characters such as Naruto, Nezuko from Demon Slayer and the likes of Yu-gi-oh’s Dark Magician Girl were making the rounds.

Those who weren’t strolling about were packed in the long line that stretched as far as the eye could see. It was full of excited trick-or-treaters, both younger and older, anxiously waiting to visit a Trunk or Treat to get some goodies.

“It’s been good,” young Joseph Clark said about being out for Halloween on the Square. “I love the night, that’s why I choose to be a vampire. The thing I liked the most was the bouncy house!”

His friend King Williams couldn’t have agreed more.

“Yeah, it’s been nice and all that stuff,” he said. “I dressed as a king because that’s my name, that’s why I wore this. I loved the bouncy house, to. When I saw it, I was like oh my gosh!”

Seeing the excitement on the young faces is what Stephanie Graham, advocacy director for Uplift Project, said the event was all about. She was right in the middle of the activities, serving, she said, in the role of aunty. “Events such as this in downtown Clinton is needed,” she said. “It is almost a requirement because it brings the community together, no, it actually helps uplift the community.”

With the trunks being a huge part of the treats handed out that night, the smiles from those who hosted a trunk were as wide as those who visited them. The joy they expressed mirrored those of Jimmy Moore with JLMDecals, a first-time Halloween on the Square participant.

“I’d say it feels good to have been a part of Halloween on the Square,” he attested. “This was my first time here at this event. Plus, it was nice that I got to showcase my work.”

While the trunks ladened with treats was a big draw, that was only half the excitement that took place Thursday night. The other half of the event was in the YMCA’s section of Halloween on the Square. Their presence was a first as they partnered with the Clinton Main Street program to host the event this year.

For those not waiting in line for candy, the Y had games for participants to enjoy. Guess how many candy corn is in a jar, Hula Hoop and fishing for candy were just a few of the fun games kids participate in during the night.

Helping to run the fishing game were members of one of the Y’s programs, Camp Kirkwood of Watha. Fishing is one their major activities and they wanted to bring a little slice of camp to Sampson County.

“It’s cool seeing the kids come out, have fun and just enjoying their time hanging out with us and getting to go fishing for some fish and candy. It’s been good,” Lex VonBrockdorff, camp director, said. “We actually have fishing as one of our programs at camp; we have a big 10-acre lake and we’ve got all kinds of fish out there. We get to teach kids how to fish, so we did a little bit of that today.”

It was not only a beautiful night for the event but a completely clean and safe one, too. Even so, members of the Clinton Police Department had a presence throughout the night, including offering one of the featured trunks. For the officers, it was fun all around that night.

“We had a lot of people come out, and it’s always a good time to fellowship with the people in the community,” noted Police Chief Anthony Davis. “It was good to talk and get to know each other; it really was just a great time. We’re looking forward to next year and making it bigger and bigger.”

Fire Chief Hagan Thornton was walking around downtown, enjoying time with his own youngsters. While he was in uniform, his focus was as a dad, his words, thoughts many parents shared.

“It’s always exciting to see their faces light up, and everything was a big hit,” he said. “The kids really loved the police and fire dogs, and it was great to walk around and see everybody. For mine, the bouncy house was the biggest hit, especially for my oldest for sure.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.